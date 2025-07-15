EcoBeautyScore: L'Oréal, Neutrogena, and Nivea pioneer eco labelling for beauty products

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
EcoBeautyScore: L'Oréal, Neutrogena, and Nivea pioneer eco labelling for beauty products

'Industry first' environmental scoring system backed by more than 70 global cosmetics manufacturers and trade associations

The first global, science-based environmental scoring system for cosmetics and personal care products has been rolled out by a group of leading beauty brands, including L'Oréal Paris, Neutrogena, Nivea...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'This isn't just about one bank': HSBC becomes first major UK bank to quit Net Zero Banking Alliance

UK and Czechia ink landmark deal to drive small modular reactor development

More on Marketing

We need to give young men compelling alternatives to meat-heavy diets
Marketing

We need to give young men compelling alternatives to meat-heavy diets

Meat consumption has been declining in the UK, but young men appear to be bucking the trend, driven by pervasive gym culture ideals and protein misinformation, writes Hubbub CEO Alex Robinson

Alex Robinson, Hubbub
clock 09 July 2025 • 4 min read
'The cigarette companies of the 21st century': Media firms unite in call for ban on fossil fuel advertising
Legislation

'The cigarette companies of the 21st century': Media firms unite in call for ban on fossil fuel advertising

Group of advertising firms write to government to call for a ban on fossil fuel marketing ahead of parliamentary debate next week

Amber Rolt
clock 02 July 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Almost half of Gen Z say they would eat 'lab-grown' meat
Marketing

Study: Almost half of Gen Z say they would eat 'lab-grown' meat

Young Brits far more likely to eat cultivated or 'lab grown' meat products than older generations, new Ipsos survey finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 June 2025 • 4 min read