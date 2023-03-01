'Balancing the books on CO2': Tide undertakes 'world first' biochar purchase

Tide claims to have become the first fintech firm in the world to completely remove all its annual emissions from the atmosphere, after purchasing over 3,700 tonnes of carbon removal credits through a durable biochar deal announced today.

The company said it had purchased the biochar credits through carbon removal platform Supercritical in order to cover 100 per cent of its 2022 emissions.

The move is also designed to support Tide's pledges to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 and help its own growing network of SME partners to hit their climate targets.

Biochar, a charcoal-like soil matter produced when waste biomass is heated in a very low-oxygen environment, is capable of drawing large amounts of carbon dioxide down from the atmosphere, and has therefore attracted increasing interest and investment as an engineered CO2 removal solution.

The fintech has now committed to removing 100 per cent of its emissions with durable biochar carbon removal every year from 2022 onwards, in addition to cutting its direct emissions by 90 per cent per employee by 2030 against a 2021 baseline. Achieving these goals would enable Tide to cut its emissions by 97 per cent on a revenue basis, it added.

Taken together, it claims these measures will enable it to become a fully net zero emission company within the decade, in line with the standards of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which require firms to only use offsets for a small proportion of their emissions.

In addition, the firm said it plans to accelerate the net zero ambitions of the 475,000 UK SMEs - around one-in-ten of the UK market - it provides business banking services to, by developing products, features, and content to help remove a further one million tonnes of durable carbon removal from the atmosphere by 2030.

Additionally, Tide has worked with carbon removal marketplace and net zero platform Supercritical to monitor and track its global carbon emissions, as well as to review and suggest changes to business practices. As a result, the firm said it was now implementing measures such as limiting long-haul business travel to two weeks in order to reduce the carbon footprint of its 1,250 employees worldwide.

Ian Sutherland, CFO and head of net zero at Tide - Credit: Tide

Ian Sutherland, CFO and head of net zero at Tide, said Tide's new initiatives were aiming to "balance the books on CO2 for good".

"While we at Tide may not make much of a difference on our own, by also supporting our growing international network of SME members, we will," he said. "We're proud to be the first fintech in the world to remove 100 per cent of our emissions and will become a fully net zero business by 2030 through a major and ongoing investment in decarbonisation and durable carbon removal.

"We're also excited about working with our members to deliver meaningful change. Especially in the UK, where faced with cost-of-doing business challenges and the need for greater energy security, we believe there's a huge opportunity for smaller companies to transition to renewables and achieve greater energy and resource efficiency."

Tide said details of its biochar purchases could be viewed on CDR.fyi, an open registry on high-permanence carbon removal projects, which now ranks the fintech among the top 20 carbon removal buyers in the world, following in the footsteps of firms such as Microsoft, which is working to offset its entire historical emissions going back to when the company was founded in 1975.

Kevin Niparko, co-Founder of CDR.fyi, said that despite Tide's purchase the carbon removal market remains in its infancy.

"We need more companies to commit to purchasing durable carbon removal to help our planet avoid the most devastating effects of climate change," he said. "The delivery of 3,711 tonnes of removed CO2 is one of the largest deliveries of carbon removal in history. Tide is leading the way for other financial technologies to take responsibility for 100 per cent of their emissions and invest in CDR."