Making waves: Tech firm debuts ocean-based carbon removal protocol

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Image: Pexels
Image:

Image: Pexels

Planetary Technologies shares new measurement approach it hopes will allow purchasers to buy ocean-based carbon removal credits with confidence

Planetary Technologies has today published a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) protocol for quantifying ocean-based carbon removals - a move it hopes will provide a major boost to the nascent...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Cultivating climate adaptation: Report warns more than 400 million smallholder farmers vulnerable to climate hazards

Accelerating 'climate literacy': Doconomy snaps up behavioural science-based fintech firm

Most read
01

Solar industry celebrates 'spectacular' surge in rooftop installations

23 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Better, faster, greener, fairer, and more resilient': Government publishes infrastructure planning reform plan

23 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

British Industry Supercharger: Government unveils new scheme to bring UK industrial energy costs into line with competitors

23 February 2023 • 5 min read
04

Making waves: Tech firm debuts ocean-based carbon removal protocol

23 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

Lloyds Banking Group acquires EV leasing company Tusker in £300m deal

22 February 2023 • 3 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

'Mishmash of methodologies': WWF warns consistent emissions reporting standards urgently required
Carbon Accounting

'Mishmash of methodologies': WWF warns consistent emissions reporting standards urgently required

New analysis from WWF reveals GHG accounting efforts are undermined by disparate tools that make comparing corporate emissions 'nearly impossible'

Amber Rolt
clock 20 February 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Carbon Accounting

CDP: Only fraction of firms worldwide have credible climate plans in place

Non-profit reveals just 81 corporates have met all criteria for a credible climate transition plan, from a pool of 19,000 firms worldwide

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read
Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire | Credit: iStock
Carbon Accounting

UK confirms record single-year rise in greenhouse gas emissions in 2021

Official data confirms UK emissions rose five per cent in 2021, yet they were still lower than before the pandemic

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 February 2023 • 3 min read