Solar industry celebrates 'spectacular' surge in rooftop installations

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Good Energy
Image:

Credit: Good Energy

Industry sees number of rooftop solar installations double, as new study suggests EV drivers are seven times more likely to have solar panels on their home

The UK solar industry has enjoyed a record breaking start to the year, with over 16,000 new rooftop solar installations registered during January, representing a three-fold increase on last year and a...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Drax posts bumper profits, sets sights on carbon removal project pipeline

'National missions for national renewal': Keir Starmer promises to make the UK a 'clean energy superpower'

Most read
01

Solar industry celebrates 'spectacular' surge in rooftop installations

23 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Better, faster, greener, fairer, and more resilient': Government publishes infrastructure planning reform plan

23 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

British Industry Supercharger: Government unveils new scheme to bring UK industrial energy costs into line with competitors

23 February 2023 • 5 min read
04

Making waves: Tech firm debuts ocean-based carbon removal protocol

23 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

Lloyds Banking Group acquires EV leasing company Tusker in £300m deal

22 February 2023 • 3 min read

More on Solar

Credit: Vodafone UK - Solar power plant aerial view
Solar

'Home-grown in the UK': Vodafone signs second major solar PPA

Telecoms giant pens contract that is set to create five UK solar farms capable of generating 216GWH of clean power

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 February 2023 • 2 min read
Salesforce, Microsoft get creative with clean energy procurement
Solar

Salesforce, Microsoft get creative with clean energy procurement

Climate justice considerations are at the heart of Salesforce's latest renewables deal, while Microsoft moves to shore up access to US solar panels

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 17 February 2023 • 6 min read
Credit: Lightsource bp
Solar

Lightsource bp and H&M Group power up UK solar farm partnership

Solar developer and retailer announce two new solar farms have come online following 2021 power purchase agreement

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 February 2023 • 3 min read