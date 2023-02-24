Study: Russia's war on Ukraine has accelerated global shift to clean power

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
A gas pipeline under construction in Russia | Credit: iStock
Image:

A gas pipeline under construction in Russia | Credit: iStock

'There are big challenges ahead, but the only option is to double down on our goals: for Ukrainians, for Europe, and for the planet'

Vladimir Putin appears to have unwittingly accelerated the clean energy transition worldwide, with fresh analysis today providing yet more evidence that some of the world's largest economies have reduced...

SMMT: UK electric car production closes in on new record

'We need to let everyone know what the plan is': Is the government finally starting to get its act together on net zero?

