Natural England announces funding boost for nature-based carbon capture projects

Natural England has today announced £4.3m in new funding for a wave of projects that aim to trial the most effective ways of capturing CO2 and bolstering climate resilience using nature-based solutions.

Six projects across England will explore how nature-rich habitats such as woodlands, grasslands, wetlands, and urban habitats can be managed to take up more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and expand their potential as carbon sinks.

The funding is provided from the government's £12.5m Nature Based Solutions for Climate Change Programme, which was launched in 2021 in a bid to bolster cross-government collaboration in pursuit of the UK's climate and biodiversity goals. The project also aims to explore how private finance can be harnessed to support nature-based negative emissions projects.

Recipients of the latest funding include a project from the National Trust to create a wetter and wilder habitat on its Watersmeet estate on Exmoor, which has been awarded £1m, and a project from Groundwork NE & Cumbria to restore habitats in the River Wansbeck catchment in Northumberland, which has been awarded almost £600,000.

A further £1m has been provided to support Plymouth City Council's Natural Grid Nature Based Solutions for Climate Change at the Landscape Scale project, which will see the council work with the National Trust to restore natural habitats in the urban environment through wood pasture, species rich grassland and woodland creation, salt marsh restoration and floodplain mosaic habitat creation.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has been awarded £645,000 for its Derwent Forest Landscape Recovery partnership-led pilot project and the Freshwater Habitats Trust has been awarded over £780,000 to support its plans for a network of smaller, peat-dominated wetlands, floodplains, wet grasslands, and waters that can play a key role in storing carbon.

Finally, Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust has been awarded over £417,000 to work with Hasfield Court Estate to restore 500-hectares in the Severn Vale.

"Many of the solutions to climate change are all around us in the natural world," said Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England. "From trees, hedges and grasslands that absorb carbon from the air to the peat-rich soils that hold it in the ground, there are huge opportunities to catch carbon while achieving other benefits at the same time, including increasing our ability to adapt to climate change impacts. The simple fact is that when it comes to our net zero ambitions Nature is our biggest ally and more we can do to restore it the better.

"Getting the scale of benefits we need requires working together collaboratively across entire landscapes. This is only going to be possible if we forge broad partnerships and this is increasingly the case as different sectors see that they are all part of the solution to the climate and Nature challenges that the world and this country are setting out to meet."

In addition to establishing the partner sites, the funding will also enable Natural England to work with the Environment Agency, the Forestry Commission, and Kew to undertake further scientific research into the value of nature-based solutions and the potential for different green finance models.

For example, researchers at Kew's wild botanic garden, will research the value of broadleaf, coppiced and coniferous woodlands in building resilience to climate change. Using drones, they will measure plant biomass alongside greenhouse gas flux, and undertake soil fungal research to consider how different biodiverse habitats sequester carbon.

Natural England scientists are also assessing carbon and biodiversity both on the new habitats and assessing the carbon and biodiversity benefits of earlier habitat creation and restoration projects.

"In the face of increasing climate extremes, using nature-based solutions that restore and work with natural processes is a powerful tool that can help protect us from the devastating impact of drought, floods and wildfires," said Alan Lovell, chair of the Environment Agency. "The collective ambition to restore nature at a landscape scale, alongside the right financial incentives, will create a more resilient approach which is needed to address the urgent challenges of nature loss and climate change."