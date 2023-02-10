150GW later: The dizzying rise of the power purchase agreement

Two analyses out this week have underscored how the global PPA market has surged over the last decade as corporates have increasingly sidestepped wholesale markets to tap low-cost clean energy
Two reports out this week have highlighted how the appetite for clean energy power purchase agreements (PPAs) among corporates is continuing to grow, despite supply chain bottlenecks and high interest...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial