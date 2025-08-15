Global Briefing: US sets collision course with IMO over net zero shipping efforts

The US is calling on countries to reject carbon pricing proposals, as EV sales soar, and COP30 concerns rumble on
Hopes that an international levy on shipping emissions could be introduced have received a major blow, after the US this week publicly rejected plans from the International Maritime Organization (IMO)...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis