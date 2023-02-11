Zenobe flicks switch on record-breaking 100MW grid battery

A battery that is thought to be the largest in Europe to be connected directly to a transmission network went live today, marking another milestone for the fast-expanding energy storage sector.

Owner and operator Zenobē announced this afternoon that its 100MW battery unit at Capenhurst, Chester, now online and is forecast to cut emissions by over one million tonnes over the next 15 years, while also saving an estimated £58m in curtailment costs that would have previously been passed on to consumer bills.

Connecting at 275,000 volts, Zenobē said the battery is the first in the world to have a commercial contract to provide reactive power.

The site will support the increasing deployment of renewables projects in the region and help manage network capacity, helping to maximise the use of clean power generated by local wind farms.

The battery coming online will also yield cost savings for consumers as gas plants will not need to run as frequently and fees will not have to be paid to curtail wind power when the network becomes congested. In December 2022, National Grid paid £82m to wind farm operators to turn their turbines off in efforts to stop the energy system from becoming overwhelmed, for example.

Zenobē said the Capenhurst battery was commissioned in direct response to a National Grid Electricity System Operator (NGESO) Pathfinder project, which sought a cost-effective solution to the high-voltage issues seen in the Mersey region.

James Basden, co-founder and director of Zenobē, said that the Capenhurst battery coming online solves a key issue for the region's grid while significantly enhancing the UK's use of renewable power.

"This pioneering project enables us to deliver vital grid services without the need for fossil fuels, supporting cities like Liverpool with their zero carbon targets," he said.

"The activation of the site represents a key milestone for Zenobē as a business and for the UK as it moves towards a zero-carbon power system. Decarbonisation is more important than ever, as we face increasing energy prices and seek greater energy independence.

"We look forward to taking these solutions into other countries, using our expertise to make clean power accessible across the globe."

News of the battery activation comes less than a fortnight after Zenobē cut the ribbon on a new "technology-agnostic" test site in Portsmouth designed to trial charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleet operators.

In a further energy storage boost for north west England, RGreen Invest and Arlington Energy yesterday announced they have appointed Habitat Energy to optimise their Gipsy Lane battery storage asset near Manchester.

Owned by RGreen Invest, the 18MW site was developed and is managed by Arlington, who recently formed a joint-venture with Abu Dhabi clean energy developer Masdar.