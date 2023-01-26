'First of its kind': Microsoft and Qcells ink solar mega-deal

Microsoft has announced a major new partnership with solar manufacturer and developer Qcells to help accelerate the roll out of the wave of solar projects currently backed by the technology giant.

Under the 'first of its kind collaboration' the two companies will work together to bolster the development of the US solar industry supply chain, which is expanding rapidly following the introduction of new incentives through the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.

Qcells, which is owned by South Korea's Hanwha Solutions, is currently investing in building out its US capacity through the expansion of its solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia. It said that through the new partnership it will work with Microsoft to develop new solar projects and provide panels and engineering, procurement, and construction services to selected solar projects Microsoft has already contracted through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The partnership is expected to support more than 2.5GW of new solar capacity, providing a major boost to Microsoft's efforts to secure 100 per cent renewable power for all its operations globally by 2025.

The companies hailed the alliance as the first time a company that procures energy is working directly with a solar supplier to adopt clean energy on a big scale.

"Building a resilient solar energy supply chain is essential to advancing a global green energy economy," said Brad Smith, vice chair and president at Microsoft. "Microsoft's partnership with Qcells will help make this vision a reality by bringing innovation and investment to rural Georgia. As one of the world's largest purchasers of renewable energy, this work will help bring more solar energy to the grid, faster."

Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells, hailed the deal as a major step forward for the company's plans to "build and deliver turnkey clean energy solutions". "Qcells is proud to play a role with Microsoft to bring more renewable energy online in the years to come," he added. "This first step is only the beginning of a great partnership that not only supports our two companies but helps deliver a clean energy future for customers and communities."