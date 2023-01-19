Businesses back opening of Manchester Green Skills Academy

A new Green Skills Academy has today officially launched in Greater Manchester, promising to train up to 100 people a day in a wide range of clean tech installation skills.

The new site at Trafford Park has been developed by social enterprise the Growth Company with backing from a raft of green businesses, including Evergreen Energy, RPS Group, Nibe, Sunamp, Solen, and many others.

The facility, which is being hailed as the first of its kind in the UK, has capacity to train up to 100 people a day in a wide range of technical skills that are set to be in high demand as the net zero transition gathers pace.

Roosevelt Alexander, director of the Green Skills Academy, said the project was responding to soaring demand for clean technology skills.

"A mass roll-out of sustainable energy solutions remains vital to accelerate our country's transition to net zero carbon, and the impact of rising energy costs across the country is giving new impetus to the urgency," he said.

"A tremendous effort is required for this transition, and we see the Green Skills Academy - with its access to training in emerging technologies such as electric vehicle charging point installation, ground and air source heat pumps, solar panels, smart home programming systems, wind turbine installation along with a range of retrofit qualifications - as being on the front line in terms of how we will help our workforce, individual households and communities to play a key part in the fight back against climate change."

The centre is designed to provide a one-stop shop for learners and will welcome apprentices, sole traders, and micro businesses from a range of industries. It is set to offer a range of official training courses, boot camps, online training, and short courses.

Today's opening was welcomed by Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, who said it was "fantastic to see the Green Skills Academy come to fruition".

"As a hub for the latest qualifications and skills opportunities it will give people the invaluable experience needed to work with emerging green technologies," he said. "I can't wait to see learners of all ages become part of the story here. Credit has to go to The Growth Company for having the ambition and foresight to invest in the Green Skills Academy. I'm excited to say that Greater Manchester can boast about another first for the UK, putting the city-region and the North at the forefront of tackling the green skills gap and meeting our climate challenges head on."

The new facility comes amidst growing concerns that skills shortages could delay the roll out of clean technologies and hamper the wider net zero transition.

A report earlier this month from consultancy giant BCG estimated that globally 150 million people would have to be trained up with sustainability related skills by 2030 if climate goals are to be met.

Meanwhile, a report this week from the UK's Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) argued up to 150,000 trained professionals would be required to meet heat pump installation targets, three times more than the government's estimate of 50,000. And at the global level the International Energy Agency has predicted that based on current trends 13 million new clean energy jobs are set be created by 2030. But it also warned that up to 26 million new roles would have to be filled to move the world onto a decarbonisation pathway compatible with 1.5C of warming.