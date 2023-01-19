Government hits target to electrify a quarter of Whitehall fleet

The government has today confirmed it met a target to ensure a quarter of its Whitehall car fleet has switched over to ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEZ) by the end of 2022, putting it on track to deliver a fully electric fleet by 2027.

The Department for Transport (DfT) this morning announced that as of last September 25.5 per cent of the cars in the government's central fleet were ULEZ models, meaning the target set in 2021 as part of its Greening Government strategy had been met three months ahead of schedule.

DfT said it was on track to meet its 2027 target for the entire fleet be fully zero emission.

"As the UK moves towards a cleaner transport network, the government is doing its part, with over 25 per cent of its central car fleet being battery-powered three months earlier than planned," said Transport Technology and Decarbonisation Minister Jesse Norman. "It's critical that progress in decarbonising fleets is matched elsewhere. We will continue to forge ahead, to complete the switch by 2027 and help make the UK a world leader in decarbonisation."

For the purposes of the target, the government defines a ULEV as a vehicle that emits 50gCO2/km or less. However, the 2027 target is more demanding, requiring the government to switch all cars and vans to fully zero emission vehicles.

The government said the switch to EVs across public sector fleets was part of a wider trend that saw plug in models account for one in five of all new car sales last year. It also highlighted how recent sales figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders confirmed sales of EVs overtook those of diesel in 2022 for the first time.

DfT also stressed how it was investing in expanding EV charging infrastructure to keep pace with rising demand. A £10m Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot is expected to deliver 1,000 local chargepoints across England, with nine local authorities receiving funding alongside an additional £9m in private funding.

However, the EV industry has continued to warn that the public charging network is not keeping pace with growing demand from motorists, arguing that more investment is needed to avoid the risk of queues at popular charging locations.