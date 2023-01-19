Voluntary Carbon Market labelling to roll out later this year

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Plan to single out high-integrity credits aims to boost confidence in underfire Voluntary Carbon Market

Some carbon credits on the Voluntary Carbon Market could boast labels from the second half of 2023 that provide further assurance that they can deliver promised emissions reductions, under plans unveiled today by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market.

The organisation unveiled a timetable for introducing labels that indicate when a carbon credit has met a certain standard based on solid science and clear, measurable, and verifiable data.

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market is working to establish what criteria carbon credits must meet to be considered "high-integrity", amid growing concern the market is failing to deliver promised emissions reductions and providing a mechanism for companies to significantly exaggerate their environmental performance.

The group said it expected to begin labelling carbon credits and carbon crediting programmes that are in line with its standards by the third quarter of this year, following the finalisation of its principles this Spring.

It is aiming to publish its first Core Carbon Principles in March, some nine months after publishing the draft framework last summer. It is then planning to start officially assessing carbon-crediting programmes in May with a view to awarding the first new labels in the second half of the year.

Annette Nazareth, Chair of the Integrity Council, said the CCP label had been designed to "reduce confusion, overcome market fragmentation and give buyers confidence that they are funding projects that make a genuine positive impact".

"We urgently need to make it easy for investors to recognise and price a high-integrity carbon credit no matter which program issued it, what kind of credit it is, whether it is based on a removal or reduction, and no matter where on the planet that activity is happening," she added.

Nature-based solutions and carbon removal projects remain hugely controversial with environmental campaigners, but many of the models used to demonstrate how the global economy could deliver emissions cuts in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement incorporate significant quantities of negative emissions capacity.

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market is one of two multi-stakeholder organisations that has been set up to establish stricter standards to better ensure the Voluntary Carbon Market can meet its twin objectives of cutting emissions and funding carbon removals projects in a sustainable way. A separate Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMII) is similarly looking to deliver more robust standards for the sector.

The announcement of new labels for credits comes as a fresh investigation has cast significant doubt over the integrity of the rapidly-growing carbon market, with journalists from the Guardian, Source Material, and Die Zeit reporting that more than 90 per cent of rainforest credits approved by major standards setter Verra are 'phantom' credits that are not backed by the promised emissions reductions.

Verra has fiercely contested the reports and the academic studies on which they were based, arguing that its standards are robust and are being used to mobilise investment in forest protection.

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market today also confirmed that an assessment procedure, assessment framework for carbon-crediting programs, and a list of attributes that are designed to allow the market to classify credits so buyers can more readily identify those that match their preferences, will also be published in March. An official assessment framework for different credit types is then expected to follow soon after, according to the timetable published today.

Nazareth said the new timetable balanced "the need for full and careful review of all the inputs we have received from our many stakeholders over the last few months, with the need to provide clarity to the market at the earliest opportunity". 

