BusinessGreen launches the all-new UK Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen has today launched the UK Green Business Awards, providing a unique opportunity to promote the country's green economy and showcase the many trailblazing businesses, teams, and individuals that will deliver a greener, healthier, and more prosperous Britain over the coming decades.

Building on the success of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, the expanded UK Green Business Awards will deliver a major new platform to highlight the very best of the green economy and celebrate its many achievements.

"After 12 years of celebrating the leaders of the green economy through the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, we want to better reflect how the green economy is now integral to the UK economy as a whole and critical to Britain's long-term competitiveness," said BusinessesGreen founding editor and editor-in-chief James Murray. "The UK Green Business Awards will showcase the very best of the UK green economy and provide further evidence that green businesses are forging a path for everyone to follow."

The awards are free to enter and are now open for entries across more than 20 categories, each of which seeks to showcase a crucial component of the UK's green economy and the advancing net zero transition. From the circular economy and green heat to behaviour change campaigns and renewables project, from early-stage investors and SMEs to corporate leaders and inspiring communicators, the UK Green Business Awards are inviting entries from all corners of the UK and all parts of the green economy.

Businesses, projects, public sector bodies, NGOs, and individuals that want to be in the running to win one of the inaugural UK Green Business Awards have until Friday 24th February at 5pm to submit their entries.

The entries will be judged by an esteemed panel of hugely experienced and respected experts representing many different aspects of the net zero transition.

A glittering awards dinner and ceremony will then take place at the Leonardo Royal London Hotel in St Paul's on the evening of Thursday 29th June, bringing together business leaders, sustainability executives, investors, campaigners, and politicians from right across the green economy.

"As with the wider BusinessGreen mission, the aim of the all-new UK Green Business Awards is to connect, inform, and inspire businesses right across the economy so as to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, greener, net zero emission economy," said Murray. "We're looking to promote the many businesses and organisations that are pioneering new technologies and ways of working so that others can learn from their inspirational example. But to do that we need to hear from you, so please take a look at the categories and join us at the inaugural UK Green Business Awards."

All the information on how to enter the awards or partner with the event to promote the best of the UK's green economy, including an exclusive guide on what makes the best entries stand out, is available on the new UK Green Business Awards website.