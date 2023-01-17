Welcome to the UK Green Business Awards

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Welcome to the UK Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen's revamped awards programme aims to provide a bigger and better platform for the best of the UK's burgeoning green economy

Ever since BusinessGreen launched more than 15 years ago, the brand's mission has remained broadly the same. We want to inform, connect, and inspire green businesses, so as to accelerate the transition to an economy that is cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous for all.

Our contention is that the market failure that enables the climate and biodiversity crisis is characterised by a failure of information and a failure of networks, as much as the well documented failure to put a price on pollution.

How can policymakers, businesses, and all of us as individuals make decisions on how to build a sustainable economy if we don't have accurate information on the scale and nature of the challenges we face, the kind of solutions that work, and how best to deploy them? How can we roll out those solutions at pace and scale if we can't connect with the many other organisations that are also striving to change the way the economy operates? That's why we work everyday to keep anyone who cares about the green economy as up to date as possible on the news, trends, policies, and arguments that are shaping what is the most consequential industrial revolution in human history.

However, while BusinessGreen's mission has remained the same, the community we serve has changed beyond all recognition.

In little over a decade, what was once an economic niche too easily dismissed as a mix of well-meaning treehuggers and cynical greenwashers, has become the defining economic trend of the 21st century, a community dominated by multi-billion dollar multinationals, cutting edge start-ups, institutional investors, and organisations that are redefining what it is to be a business. And yet, as everyone who works in this space knows, this trend is still not progressing nearly fast enough. Much more needs to be done to normalise clean technologies and green business practices, to make the green economy the norm across the economy as a whole.

All of which helps to explain why today we're delighted to today be launching the inaugural UK Green Business Awards.

After 12 years of successfully hosting the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards we've decided the time is right to build on their heritage with a new awards that will work to showcase how critically important green businesses and the green economy is to the UK as a whole. We've got a wider range of categories, a revamped marketing programme to promote the many brilliant projects and businesses across the UK, and exciting plans to extend the reach and boost the impact of the awards. The awards are free to enter and we've assembled a hugely respected judging panel to help celebrate the very best of the green economy.

Alongside our expanded Net Zero Festival and upcoming plans to further strengthen our in-depth analytical content for BusinessGreen members, we want to go further, faster (as Chris Skidmore's timely Net Zero Review put it last week) in showcasing how the green economy has changed, even if we haven't. The UK Green Business Awards promises to inform, inspire, and perhaps most importantly, connect the many businesses and pioneers who can drive a sustainable economic recovery for the UK while also delivering on our critical climate goals. We hope you get involved in the new awards and join many of your partners, colleagues, and peers in our shared mission.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Climate arsonists': How GFANZ is still fuelling the carbon bomb

'Legal error': Friends of the Earth launches legal action over Cumbrian coal mine approval

Most read
01

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

16 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Chris Skidmore: Over-promising and under-delivering on net zero is not an option

16 January 2023 • 13 min read
03

Global NGOs join forces to accelerate campaign to end plastic pollution

16 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

British Gas to offer 'lowest price' heat pump guarantee

17 January 2023 • 4 min read
05

Government mandates smart EV charge point roll out

17 January 2023 • 3 min read

More on Editor's Blog

Bubbling over
Editor's Blog

Bubbling over

The One for One campaign's calls for regulators investors to do far more to guard against carbon bubble risks should be heeded

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 January 2023 • 5 min read
2023: A year of action and uncertainty for the green economy
Editor's Blog

2023: A year of action and uncertainty for the green economy

There are just one or two business cycles to go until the end of the decade - 2023 has to be a landmark year for the green economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 January 2023 • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
Editor's Blog

Time waits for no planet

The UK has endured yet another year of economic underperformance - there is only one route available that can break the pattern of managed decline, but the clock is ticking

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 December 2022 • 10 min read