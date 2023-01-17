Polestar teams up with Candela to power high-speed electric boats

clock • 1 min read
Polestar teams up with Candela to power high-speed electric boats

New Candela-C8 is 80 per cent more efficient than its motorboat counterparts

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Polestar has announced its batteries will now be used to power Swedish boat company Candela's electric hydro-foil boat - the Candela C-8 - making it the first electric vessel to travel to destinations previously only reachable by combustion engine boats.

Candela said that it expects the Polestar powered boat to have a range of 57 nautical miles on one charge at a cruising speed of 22 knots, which it said compares "favourably" with internal combustion engine powerboats. The new battery means the vessel will also boast a high-speed range two to three times longer than existing electric speedboats.

Gustav Hasselskog, Candela's chief executive and founder, called the Candela-C8 "a significant breakthrough for electrification at sea".

The companies said that the high performance of the new model had been made possible thanks to the combination of their battery and drivetrain technologies. They explained that the Candela C-8 uses an efficient direct drive pod motor - known as the Candela C-POD - which 'flies' on computer guided hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water at high speeds, reducing energy consumption by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional motorboats.

In addition to the 69-kWH battery pack, Polestar said it is also supplying the Candela C-8 with DC fast charging technology and sharing its research and development capabilities to integrate its technology and software for use at sea.

"Sharing know-how on batteries and vehicle engineering with Candela will help reach our shared goal of transitioning to a future where all forms of transport are sustainable," says Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive officer of Polestar.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

#BanFossilAds: How BMW and Toyota became the latest targets for Brandalism

WWF launches new Biodiversity Risk Filter to help companies tackle nature-related threats

Most read
01

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

16 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Government mandates smart EV charge point roll out

17 January 2023 • 3 min read
03

British Gas to offer 'lowest price' heat pump guarantee

17 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Britishvolt: Plans for UK 'gigafactory' collapse as battery pioneer enters administration

17 January 2023 • 4 min read
05

Chris Skidmore: Over-promising and under-delivering on net zero is not an option

16 January 2023 • 13 min read

More on Transport

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial
Transport

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

Supermarket worked with EV company Electra to deliver goods using a hydrogen-powered HGV over a three-month trial that is estimated to have saved 314kg of CO2 per day

Amber Rolt
clock 16 January 2023 • 2 min read
Study: Car reliance leaves UK motorists 'locked' into transport poverty
Transport

Study: Car reliance leaves UK motorists 'locked' into transport poverty

Despite the rising costs of owning a car, a survey found significant numbers of people would not consider switching to more sustainable options

Amber Rolt
clock 09 January 2023 • 1 min read
Zenobē teams up with bus manufacturer Marcopolo to drive electric fleet rollout
Transport

Zenobē teams up with bus manufacturer Marcopolo to drive electric fleet rollout

Zenobē will bring its expertise in fleet electrification and smart charging software to the bus manufacturer and its international network of subsidiaries and fleet partners

Amber Rolt
clock 06 January 2023 • 2 min read