Polestar teams up with Candela to power high-speed electric boats

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Polestar has announced its batteries will now be used to power Swedish boat company Candela's electric hydro-foil boat - the Candela C-8 - making it the first electric vessel to travel to destinations previously only reachable by combustion engine boats.

Candela said that it expects the Polestar powered boat to have a range of 57 nautical miles on one charge at a cruising speed of 22 knots, which it said compares "favourably" with internal combustion engine powerboats. The new battery means the vessel will also boast a high-speed range two to three times longer than existing electric speedboats.

Gustav Hasselskog, Candela's chief executive and founder, called the Candela-C8 "a significant breakthrough for electrification at sea".

The companies said that the high performance of the new model had been made possible thanks to the combination of their battery and drivetrain technologies. They explained that the Candela C-8 uses an efficient direct drive pod motor - known as the Candela C-POD - which 'flies' on computer guided hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water at high speeds, reducing energy consumption by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional motorboats.

In addition to the 69-kWH battery pack, Polestar said it is also supplying the Candela C-8 with DC fast charging technology and sharing its research and development capabilities to integrate its technology and software for use at sea.

"Sharing know-how on batteries and vehicle engineering with Candela will help reach our shared goal of transitioning to a future where all forms of transport are sustainable," says Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive officer of Polestar.