World Economic Forum: Millions more green jobs needed globally to deliver on climate goals

The global green workforce will need to expand by 66 per cent over the next decade if climate and environmental goals are to be met, according to a new study from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The research was published yesterday by the WEF across two new reports titled Markets of Tomorrow Report 2023: Turning Technologies into New Sources of Global Growth and Jobs of Tomorrow: Social and Green Jobs for Building Inclusive and Sustainable Economies, which are set to be debated at the group's Davos Summit next week.

The research, which was based on a survey of 12,000 global executives, found that 76 million jobs are expected to be required by 2030 across green and social sectors, including in agriculture, energy, health, and education.

It also revealed that business leaders expect technologies in agriculture, energy, and education to emerge as the "most strategically important" sectors for economies and societies over the next decade, as efforts to deliver on global climate and nature protection goals accelerate.

As such, the WEF is calling on governments and business leaders to "double down" on deploying clean technologies that can create new green markets and the jobs of tomorrow.

The report found that agricultural technologies are considered the most strategically important technologies for economies over the next decade, with sustainable irrigation methods, precision agriculture, and farming drones all highlighted as solutions that should serve to drive farming efficiency gains, boost agricultural output, enhance climate resilience, and create new green jobs.

Power storage and generation technology scored third in the global ranking, which according to the report "reflects the urgency of transitioning to low-carbon energy systems". In particular, the report highlighted how battery storage energy "holds the key to integrating renewable energy generation at scale into energy grids globally".

Climate change mitigation and environmental management technologies also appeared in the top ten list of the most significant technologies for the coming decade.

In parallel, researchers also studied what the on-going technology revolution means for the future of the jobs market.

Researchers calculated that an additional 76 million jobs in green and social sectors will be needed by 2030 across just 10 economies, including, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, South Africa, Spain, the UK, and the US.

The survey found that green jobs with the greatest unmet need include those in forestry, agriculture and fishery workers - which will require 11 million workers; environmental construction roles which will need 80,000 workers; and environmental, civil and chemical engineers which will require 70,000 jobs.

South Africa, China, the UK, and Brazil were all found to be experiencing the greatest shortfalls in these sectors.

"In the current economic and geopolitical context, a short-term and crisis-driven approach towards economic policy risks becoming permanent," said Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum.

"Instead, to leap forward, leaders must align on a new growth and jobs agenda and governments must enable wider private sector interest and innovation towards these shared goals. Too many new technologies continue to serve niche markets - with the right investments and incentives they can unleash prosperity for those who need it most."