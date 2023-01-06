Vox Media to ban all fossil-fuel ads as it launches new carbon-neutral advertising solution

Vox Media, the owner of New York Magazine and the influential Vox website, has become one the first media firms in the world to confirm it will no longer accept advertising revenue from companies in the fossil fuel industry.

In a statement on the company's website announcing a wave of new sustainability commitments for 2023, Vox Media's chief revenue officer Ryan Pauley said that from now on Vox will be "deliberate about who we partner with", stating that the publisher will only work with brands which share its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

Pauley stated that while Vox Media has not been accepting any ad dollars from fossil fuel companies since 2021 - including from firms that mine any fossil fuels and associated lobbyist groups - this year the publisher would be formalising the policy so as to strengthen "our commitments to contributing to a more sustainable future across a number of areas".

According to Vox Media, the company's various editorial brands reach more than 95 million self-identified eco-friendly users. The publisher pledged to make the most of its wide reach to help inform its users about environmental issues through its "unique and trustworthy lens" and added that it would be increasing its editorial focus on sustainability.

The publisher also unveiled a new advertising service through a partnership with data company Scope3, which will offer brands the opportunity to deliver 'carbon-neutral' advertising campaigns.

Under the initiative, Scope3 will measure the direct and indirect emissions associated with advertising campaigns, allowing brands and businesses to then offset their emissions so as to deliver 'carbon-neutral' campaigns. In addition to measuring the carbon footprint of the campaigns, Scope3 can facilitate the procurement of credible carbon offsets through the new service.

"The advertising industry is awakening to the need to take action in response to the climate crisis," said AJ Frucci, senior vice president of media revenue at Vox Media. "Until now, brands have faced a shortage of scalable and effective solutions. Our goal is to offer more sustainable choices without forcing our partners to sacrifice reach, relevance, or performance."

Harvin Gupta, head of commercial partnerships at Scope3, added that the "easier it is for brands to factor carbon emissions into their campaign decisions and shift spend to more carbon-efficient supply paths, the faster digital advertising as a whole can make progress on its climate goals".