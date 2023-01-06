Greenwashing? Less than a third of Brits believe businesses' ESG claims

Almost a third of Britons expect environmental claims from companies to be slightly exaggerated, while 14 per cent said that they do not believe them at all, according to the results of a new greenwashing survey on the public's attitude towards 'greenwashing'.

The report, titled 50 Shades of Greenwashing, was conducted by consultancy Sensu Insight and published yesterday. It found that only 23 per cent of consumers take environmental claims and initiatives from businesses at face-value.

The findings suggested the majority of people - or 71 per cent of respondents - said they assumed businesses' environmental claims are unlikely to be verified or checked by an independent expert or regulator and as such needed to be approached with a degree of scepticism.

The survey of 1,682 UK adults also revealed considerable variation between the sectors which the public are the most and least likely to believe when it comes to ESG claims.

Those least likely to be trusted were airline operators, with over a third of respondents saying they were 'unlikely' or 'very unlikely' to believe their environmental claims. Respondents also appeared to be sceptical of claims made by fashion brands, with 29 per cent saying they would be 'unlikely' or 'very unlikely' to trust them.

Amongst the companies most likely to be trusted when it comes to ESG claims are supermarkets, with 52 per cent of respondents saying that they would be 'likely' or 'very likely' to trust them, followed by 46 per cent of respondents who said they also trusted food and drinks brands.

Participants in the survey were also asked whether they believe businesses' motivations in pursuing environmental goals are genuine. Just one in 10 respondents - or 10 per cent - said that they believe that businesses have the best interests of the planet at heart. Only 12 per cent of respondents said they had more trust in businesses' green claims than five years ago.

When asked who they believed to be the most trustworthy sources of environmental claims, 63 per cent of people said they were likely to believe in the Energy Saving Trust and 56 per cent of respondents said that they believed claims from Greenpeace the UN.

Steve Leigh, managing director at Sensu Insight, said the results of the survey reveal a society that is broadly sceptical of the motivations of businesses.

"We are increasingly living in a cynical age where accusations of 'fake news' make us more likely to question everything that we hear," he said.

"When such suspicions are amplified through social media, it can feel like every 'fact' is being challenged and undermined. This makes genuine ESG initiatives and claims particularly hard to communicate effectively."

As part of the research, Leigh said Sensu Insight researchers tracked two-year's worth of news and conversations related to greenwashing, with several initiatives standing out as showing how hard it is for some companies to gain credibility, particularly within the 'least trusted' sectors.

He cited a lawsuit filed against KLM as one of the highest profile examples of undermining trust in the aviation industry, after environmental campaigners used legal action to challenge the brand's 'Fly responsibly' campaign.

Leigh urged businesses seeking to convey their sincerity around ESG initiatives to communicate with "transparency and honesty", while ensuring that all messaging is consistent and backed up by independent evidence in order to gain the trust of the public and other organisations.

"The most effective communications are also often reinforced by authoritative experts and reflected throughout all of the organisation's operations," he added.

"Finally, it is crucial to listen carefully to how stakeholders respond, taking on board and adapting to areas of improvement. Any ESG programme will involve some degree of compromise. It is important to acknowledge this and explain how it is part of an ongoing, evolving strategy."