Greenwashing terms to avoid at any cost

clock • 13 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Want to be true in advertising, earn trust and avoid lawsuits? Steer clear of this lingo (and use other terms with care)

Oh, what a tangled web they weave when businesses set out either to deceive consumers or aspirationally advertise green credentials they haven't earned. Too often, marketers fall into the trap of making...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

UK celebrates new year with flurry of fresh wind power records

04 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

RWE and Equinor join forces to pursue hydrogen vision

05 January 2023 • 3 min read
03

UK sets zero carbon power record - yet again

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

'Expanded appetite': Insurance giant Chubb launches global climate business

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Take back control': Keir Starmer vows to give communities greater say in energy and climate decisions

05 January 2023 • 4 min read

More on Marketing

Vox Media to ban all fossil-fuel ads as it launches new carbon-neutral advertising solution
Marketing

Vox Media to ban all fossil-fuel ads as it launches new carbon-neutral advertising solution

Owner of New York title says banning fossil fuel ads is just one of a number of planned initiatives in 2023 to help tackle climate crisis

Amber Rolt
clock 06 January 2023 • 2 min read
Greenwashing? Less than a third of Brits believe businesses' ESG claims
Marketing

Greenwashing? Less than a third of Brits believe businesses' ESG claims

New study from Sensu Insight reveals only 23 per cent of consumers take environmental claims from businesses at face value, with the aviation industry deemed the 'least trusted'

Amber Rolt
clock 06 January 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Marketing

Pret A Manger to shrink number of veggie stores in post-Covid strategy revamp

Sandwich chain, which recently closed four Veggie Pret branches, says many customers 'may not see themselves as full time vegetarians'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 December 2022 • 3 min read