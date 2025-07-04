'We have firmly crossed the tipping point': EVs account for one in four new cars sold in June

Latest figures from New Automotive demonstrate ZEV mandate is working to boost electric car sales
The UK auto market has "firmly crossed the tipping point" in its transition to electric vehicles (EVs), according to analyst firm New Automotive, after one in four new cars sold in June were electric models....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis