Vattenfall announces capacity boost for Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone

Credit: Vattenfall
Credit: Vattenfall

Developer predicts use of more powerful turbines and optimised design will provide green power for an additional 700,000 homes

Offshore wind developer Vattenfall has today announced it is to boost the capacity for the new Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone by over 4.2GW, delivering enough clean power for an additional 700,000 homes.

The boost in capacity takes the total number of homes that can provided with green energy from the zone to 4.6 million, making the site one of the largest offshore wind projects in the world.

Vattenfall said the increase would be achieved with no extra impact for local residents, given the construction would take place within existing plans. The uplift in capacity has been achieved through the planned use of more powerful turbines and "world-leading design" including a coordinated grid connection.

"We're really pleased that we've been able to increase the capacity of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone with no additional impact on residents," said Rob Anderson, project director of Vattenfall's Norfolk Zone. "Along with helping to boost the East Anglian economy with jobs, skills and supply chain opportunities, the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone will power even more UK homes with clean energy while turning the region into a powerhouse of renewable energy."

The news is a further boost for the UK's plans to deliver 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and accelerate the development of projects that are already in the pipeline under the government's Energy Security Strategy.

It comes just a day after the Crown Estate announced that plans are also advancing to deliver up to 4GW of new floating offshore wind farm capacity in the Celtic Sea with the signing of contracts to undertake the first wave of marine surveys at potential sites off the coast of Wales and the south west.

