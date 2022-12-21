Government confirms renewables windfall tax plan, delays business support decision

The government has confirmed the details for its controversial tax raid on clean power generators which will come into effect from next month, publishing a technical note setting out how the new Electricity Generator Levy will work.

The update from the Treasury confirms the new 45 per cent tax on excess profits generated by renewables, nuclear, and energy-from-waste projects as a result of high wholesale power prices will apply on revenues generated when selling power at an average price above £75/MWh.

"This is an exceptional and time-limited measure that responds to the effect that unique geopolitical events, when combined with structural challenges within in the UK market, are having on the prices being paid for electricity in the UK," the Treasury said. "The levy will be introduced from 1 January 2023 and is then forecast to raise around £14.2bn over the forecast period (2022- 2028), as announced at Autumn Statement."

Industry groups have warned the tax unfairly penalises clean energy generators, as it does not extend to fossil fuel power generators. Critics have also noted that a similar windfall tax on oil and gas companies has been accompanied by generous tax breaks to encourage investment in new infrastructure, which have not been extended to renewables operators.

However, in its note the Treasury stressed that the companies covered by the new levy would still be able to generate higher profits than they previously expected.

"The benchmark price is set at £75 per MWh - considerably higher than the average wholesale electricity price in the decade up to 2021," it stated, adding that "the benchmark price has been set at a level that well exceeds prior expectations of price levels during the forthcoming period to ensure that the measure of extraordinary returns allows for some input cost inflation".

The government also reiterated the levy would not apply to community scale generators or projects that have contract for difference (CfD) clean power contracts in place. And it confirmed the benchmark price would be indexed to CPI inflation from April 2024.

In addition, he Treasury said further reforms to the energy market to curb the influence of soaring fossil gas prices on power prices were in the pipeline.

"The only sustainable and enduring solution to the link between the cost of gas and the price paid by customers for all electricity is to reform the energy market and reduce the reliance on gas generation," the note read. "The Review of Electricity Market Arrangements is assessing several options for reform, which will deliver the enduring electricity market framework necessary to support a clean, secure and low-cost energy system that works for businesses, industry, and households. The government recently consulted on these reforms and will be setting out its response and next steps shortly."

The government has faced calls from businesses to introduce a new tax break alongside the levy to encourage firms to continue to invest in new renewables projects, but in a Ministerial statement the government would only commit to keeping the current approach under review.

"The government continues to recognise the value of capital allowances for supporting investment within a sustainable fiscal strategy, and any further changes will be set out at a future fiscal event," it said.

In response to the update, the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) warned the new levy has put hundreds of millions of pounds of investment at risk.

"While the REA and its members recognise the immense economic challenges facing this country, we would question the wisdom of subjecting cheaper, greener renewable power sector to a more punishing tax system than its oil and gas counterparts," said Frank Gordon, director of policy at the REA. "We strongly urge the government to fix this disparity by providing a tax relief for low carbon investments as part of the Electricity Generator Levy design. As is already in place for the oil and gas sector in the Energy Profit Levy. This is crucial for getting investments in renewables moving again following the pause that resulted from the last few months of political and policy uncertainty."

Mark Silvester, chief executive at Enovert, said the new levy would have an impact on investor confidence. "Enovert is a long-established investor and operator of renewable energy assets in the UK," he said. "Enovert has a pipeline of renewable energy assets under development - typically in partnership with local authorities, landowners or energy-intensive users that are keen to reduce their carbon footprint. The EGL risks undermining confidence and restricting future investment in new renewable energy assets."

The news came on the same day as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt left business leaders disappointed by confirming a promised update to the energy bills support package for non-domestic customers would not be finalised until the New Year.

The Chancellor had said he would provide information before the end of the year on what will replace the Energy Bill Relief scheme when it ends next April. But yesterday he told MPs the government would "now bring forward an appropriate package early in the new year".

The delay follows reports the Treasury is now considering extending the universal Energy Bill Relief scheme that freezes energy costs for all non-domestic customers beyond the April deadline, but at a less generous level. However, government sources insisted no decision had been taken and it could instead opt for a more targeted scheme that only provides support for organisations facing competitive pressures.

The Treasury is keen to slash the cost of a scheme that is expected to cost £18bn inside just six months, but business groups have warned that without continued support firms could see energy bills rise almost five-fold, leading to a wave of bankruptcies and further inflationary pressures.

The delay prompted an angry response from business leaders. "Firms deserve far better from government than broken promises for Christmas during these incredible times," Shevaun Haviland, director-general at the British Chambers of Commerce told the FT. "They now face an anxious and uncertain festive period."