Octopus Energy completes acquisition of failed green energy supplier Bulb

Octopus Energy has officially completed the acquisition of failed renewable energy supplier Bulb Energy and its 1.5 million customers, after the deal was approved by both the UK government and High Court despite opposition from several rival suppliers.

The deal, which was legally completed just before midnight yesterday, comes after Bulb fell into administration last year in the face of soaring global fossil fuel energy prices which led to the collapse of 28 UK energy suppliers in total.

Bulb, however, was by far the biggest casualty of the crisis, having grown to become the UK's seventh biggest energy supplier at the time of its collapse. The rescue of the failed firm is expected to end up costing the taxpayer around £6.5bn, after the company controversially failed to take out sufficient hedging positions against the risk of rising energy costs.

Bulb has been running on government support for the past year, but in October Octopus Energy announced a bid to acquire the firm's customer base and take over its 650 staff, in a deal it claimed represented better value for the taxpayer compared to the process of paying suppliers to take on customers from failed suppliers.

However, a number of rivals, including British Gas, ScottishPower and E.ON, questioned the move arguing there had not been sufficient transparency around the terms of the deal agreed between Octopus, Bulb, and the government.

Octopus Energy today confirmed that Judicial Reviews have been lodged against the Bulb acquisition that are expected to be assessed by courts next year, but that the deal has nevertheless now been legally completed.

Under the deal, affected customers are set to remain on Bulb systems "for a while" before gradually migrating across to Octopus Energy's systems over time, according to the firm's CEO and founder Greg Jackson.

"This starts to bring an end to the huge financial exposures for taxpayers and paves the way for a better and more certain future for Bulb's staff and customers," he said. "For now, we'd ask Bulb customers to sit tight - they will still be looked after by the Bulb team. We'll be in touch with customers as and when their account is ready to move to Octopus' award-winning systems."

The deal further cements Octopus Energy as one of the UK's leading energy suppliers, having completed 10 acquisitions of smaller suppliers altogether. Most recently the firm completed the migration of over 580,000 Avro Energy customers onto its Kraken platform, it said.

The news came as Octopus Energy separately announced a partnership this week with global car giant Stellantis to help encourage customers to make the switch to driving an electric vehicle (EV).

Stellantis is one of the world's largest car manufacturers, boasting brands such as Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, DS, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo within its stable. The partnership with Octopus Energy will allow customers buying an EV from one of these six brands to benefit from a home energy tariff offer supplied by Octopus that is designed for smart EV charging.

In addition to the perk of an initial £25 off their home energy bill, new Stellantis EV customers who sign up for an Octopus smart charging tariff can also benefit from access to cheaper, greener charging of their vehicles at home overnight, according to the two firms.

The move builds on similar partnerships agreed between Octopus Energy and several other car brands, including Vauxhall.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy, said shifting drivers from petrol and diesel cars toward zero-emissions alternatives "will be crucial for reaching net zero", while also offering wider benefits for customers and society.

"Going electric is a win-win-win: cleaning up the air we breathe, decarbonising our roads and putting money back in people's pockets," she said. "We are over the moon to be partnering with Stellantis to help make the process of going green as smooth as possible for their customers."