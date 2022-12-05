'Grid decarbonisation isn't going fast enough': Top supermarkets call on government to ease barriers to renewables deployment

The government may already be facing growing calls from both the public and its own MPs to accelerate the roll out of renewable energy projects, but now some of the UK's leading supermarkets have got in on the act.

The bosses of six of the UK's largest supermarkets, including Tesco, Morrisons, M&S, and the Co-op Group, have today joined with 300 community energy businesses to write to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling on him to overhaul the government's clean energy policy framework to accelerate the development of renewables projects across the country.

The letter urges the government to prioritise incentives to encourage investment in renewable energy, update planning rules to allow new onshore wind and solar schemes to be fast-tracked, and reform the electricity market create "fairer pricing for green energy for households and industry".

It warns that without urgent reforms the UK risks missing its goal to decarbonise the electricity system by 2035 and undermining corporate efforts to switch to 100 per cent renewable power.

The letter was released alongside new research from analyst firm Cornwall Insight, commissioned by The Co-op, which reveals that only 18.5 per cent of planned renewable generation is deemed 'highly likely' to be developed as planned under current rules and market arrangements. The report predicts that based on current trends less than 60 per cent of the UK's energy will be from renewable generation by 2030 - a marked increase on renewables current 40 per cent share of the grid but short of the level needed to put the UK on track to meet both its 2035 grid decarbonisation goal and its wider net zero targets.

"The energy market is at a crisis point and we need urgent government action to deliver energy security, drive economic growth and move us closer to net zero," said Shirine Khoury-Haq, chief executive, Co-op. "The UK is still too reliant on fossil fuels and we need to create more UK renewable energy to green the energy grid. The Co-op is directly sourcing energy from a solar farm and will have even more of its energy coming from such sources in the future as part of a multi-million pound programme to increase the proportion of directly funded renewable energy we use. [But] grid decarbonisation isn't going fast enough and the government needs to incentivise investment in it and push through planning reforms to allow rapid progress for onshore and offshore developments."

Her comments were echoed by Ken Murphy, CEO at Tesco, who said: "This is a critical time to take action on climate change. The food industry depends on the health of the natural environment and we must work collectively to drive the transformational changes needed to meet the UK's climate commitments… We already use 100 per cent renewable electricity across our own operations, from green certificates, Power Purchase Agreements and on-site generation. However, we must incentivise more investment in renewable energy if we are to decarbonise the grid and transition to a low carbon economy."

The government has launched a review of planning rules for solar farms with a view to restricting development and has indicated that it intends to retain the current de facto ban on new onshore wind farms, while insisting it remains committed to delivering on the UK's clean power goals, primarily through new offshore wind and nuclear capacity.

However, its approach is facing growing criticism from across the political spectrum, including from some of its own MPs which are backing an amendment to the upcoming Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that would lift the effective ban on new onshore wind projects.

Duncan Law, acting co-chief executive of Community Energy England, said community scale onshore renewables projects had a critical role to play in delivering on the UK's energy security and climate goals, but is being badly hampered by the current policy framework.

"The community energy sector harnesses local passion, expertise and money to realise local decarbonisation opportunities at scale and engage the wider public in driving the energy transition," he said. "The sector doubled in size every year between 2014 and 2017 when there was, albeit reducing, government support. Recently local climate action, indispensable to achieving net zero, has been thwarted, not supported, by government policy. This must change if we are to succeed in tackling climate change and building energy security for all."

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

