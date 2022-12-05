Plastics Treaty talks may face familiar deadlock, but progress is still being made

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Plastics Treaty talks may face familiar deadlock, but progress is still being made

First round of negotiations to deliver a new treaty to end plastic pollution was characterised by much the same dividing lines that marred recent climate talks

Talks to deliver a new global plastics treaty ended late last week in a very familiar fashion, with countries divided along well-established lines on the extent to which the proposed new agreement should...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Pepsico promises pepped up packaging position

'Grid decarbonisation isn't going fast enough': Top supermarkets call on government to ease barriers to renewables deployment

Most read
01

Poll: Two thirds of Tory voters back lifting of onshore wind farm ban

05 December 2022 • 4 min read
02

Good Energy snaps up heat pump installer Igloo Works

05 December 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Grid decarbonisation isn't going fast enough': Top supermarkets call on government to ease barriers to renewables deployment

05 December 2022 • 4 min read
04

Wood Mackenzie: Plastic consumption on track to burn through 12 per cent of carbon budget to 2050

05 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

Study: Nature impacts remain 'blind spot' for major corporates

05 December 2022 • 3 min read

More on Waste

Credit: Asda
Waste

Asda revamps refill offer with new 'price promise'

Supermarket pledges that each refill product will be cheaper than packaged alternatives as is seeks to drive demand for packaging-saving approach

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 December 2022 • 3 min read
Has a new front opened up in the war on packaging waste?
Waste

Has a new front opened up in the war on packaging waste?

The EU has unveiled sweeping new plans that could crack down on everything from mini shampoo bottles and disposable coffee cups to excess packaging and virgin plastics

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 December 2022 • 7 min read
Over 700 bin fires blamed on discarded batteries
Waste

Over 700 bin fires blamed on discarded batteries

New 'Stop Battery Fires' campaign reveals nearly half of householders are not aware of fire risks that result from failing to dispose of batteries safely

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 December 2022 • 3 min read