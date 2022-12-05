Study: Nature impacts remain 'blind spot' for major corporates

Corporates' understanding of their impact on nature continues to lag far behind their understanding of their climate impact, according to a new report from the World Benchmarking Alliance.

The global business group today published its new Nature Benchmark, just days ahead of the report being presented at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal which kicks off on Wednesday.

The report assesses the policies and practices of 389 large companies spanning eight sectors with a particularly significant impact on nature: metals and mining; construction and engineering; construction materials and supplies; containers and packaging; pharma and biotech; tyres and rubber; apparel and footwear; and chemicals.

It found that while the value chains of many of the businesses analysed contribute to biodiversity loss, only five per cent had carried out a science-based assessment to show how their operations impact on nature and biodiversity.

The report described nature as a "significant blind-spot" for corporates, with 97 per cent of companies in the Benchmark yet to commit to a nature-positive trajectory by 2030. Similarly, less than one per cent of the companies assessed were deemed to have a good understanding of how their operations depend on nature.

In contrast, the report found action on climate change is increasingly embedded in the corporate mainstream with half the companies assessed now taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

However, as the report stresses "net zero will not be possible without protecting forests, water sources, biodiversity, and air quality - so rapid action to protect nature and halt biodiversity loss is essential for every business".

In addition, the report reveals fewer than 13 per cent of companies have a clear commitment to adhere to Indigenous Peoples' rights in their engagement with nature.

"We cannot achieve a net zero future without protecting the natural world and its communities," said Vicky Sins, nature transformation lead at the World Benchmarking Alliance. "The urgent first step for companies is to carry out a deep assessment on nature. Without understanding their relationship to nature and how operations are either harming or helping biodiversity, how can businesses grasp what action to take? Companies must measure and report on how they interact with nature - including how their activities affect deforestation, pollution, and nature loss."

She also echoed calls from across much of the business community for governments gathering in Montreal over the next two weeks to deliver an ambitious new global treaty to protect nature.

"A crucial aim of COP15 is to achieve a 'Paris Agreement for nature', but protecting nature isn't feasible without the vital role of the private sector," she said. "We need all businesses to be clear that their success is closely linked to their relationship with the natural world around them - on which so many of them rely. Businesses are set to face increasing accountability on nature - which will have a major positive impact. Some of the better performing companies in the benchmark, such as mining companies, are those under the most scrutiny."

The World Benchmarking Alliance is part of a coalition of business and environmental groups calling on governments to mandate the assessment and disclosure of business impacts and dependencies on nature through the COP15 Summit.

Today's report also calls on businesses to take steps themselves to better understand and reduce their impact on nature.

It argues businesses should improve reporting on their impact on biodiversity hotspots and endangered species and embrace proven measures to reduce their impact on nature, such anti deforestation policies and investments that can reduce water, air, and soil pollution and curb plastic use.

The report follows a similar analysis last week from the CDP disclosure platform, which analysed responses to its information requests from 7,760 companies and found 70 per cent had not assessed the impact of their value chain on biodiversity, and more than 55 per cent had not taken action to progress their nature-related commitments over the last year. The sluggish progress was most apparent among sectors known for having significant nature impacts, such as the manufacturing and fashion industries.