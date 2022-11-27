Tory onshore wind ban rebellion builds momentum

The backbench rebellion against the government's de facto ban on new onshore wind farms secured further backing over the weekend, after former Party Chairman Jake Berry added his name to the amendment seeking to lift the block on new developments and reports suggested a number of Cabinet Ministers want to see Number 10 rethink its opposition to onshore renewables.

More than 20 Conservative MPs have now publicly signalled they will back an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill proposed by former Communities Secretary Simon Clarke that would give the government six months to amend the National Planning Policy Framework to allow both new onshore wind farms and the repowering of existing older wind farms where projects have community backing.

Supporters of the amendment include former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as well as COP26 President Alok Sharma.

And speaking earlier today on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Berry said he too would back the amendment. "Boris Johnson famously used to call wind turbines the white satanic mills of the North of England when they were building them all over my constituency," he said. "He's changed his mind on them; I to a large extent have changed my mind, and I'm going to be supporting Simon Clarke."

Currently, planning restrictions on new onshore wind farms are so onerous as to amount to a de facto ban on new projects, despite the fact polling shows a large majority of the public support the expansion of the UK's fleet of wind farms. Advocates of new projects have also long argued that they can deliver power at low cost, contribute to the UK's climate goals, and bolster energy security at a time when the dangers of being reliant on gas imports have become painfully apparent.

Announcing his amendment, Clarke said the move amounted to a pro-growth and pro-green policy that would help curb energy bills for households and businesses. Reports suggested the amendment now has support from around 30 backbench MPs, meaning it is already close to eroding Number 10's majority of 69. Labour has signalled it could back the amendment, raising the prospect of a potentially embarrassing defeat for the government.

Reports this weekend also suggested that there are divisions within government on the issue, with current Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove letting it be known he would support the lifting of the de facto ban.

A source close to Gove told Sky News: "We will work constructively with colleagues as we are doing with all amendments."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has underlined his support for the UK's net zero target and has promised to accelerate offshore wind and nuclear development. But he has also angered businesses and green groups by signalling he intends to retain the block on new onshore wind farms and review rules for new solar farms with a view to placing fresh restrictions on developments.

However, he can now expect to face fresh calls from both backbenchers and colleagues for a rethink that would enable new projects to be delivered.

Meanwhile, the head of the government's on-going review of its Net Zero Strategy, Chris Skidmore, this weekend became the latest Conservative MP to confirm he would not stand at the next election.

In a post on Twitter, the MP for Kingswood said that with boundary changes set to abolish his constituency he had decided the time was right to leave parliament, rather than seek to fight for re-election to a new seat.

"With no alternative seat, I have decided that I do not wish to fight another constituency elsewhere in the region or country, especially with a very young family who deserve to see more of their father in their lives," he said.

The move makes Skidmore the ninth Tory MP to confirm they will not stand at the next election, following similar decisions from the likes of Chloe Smith, William Wragg, and Dehenna Davison.

Skidmore - who is due to submit his review of the Net Zero Strategy to government before the end of the year - said that having signed the UK's net zero target into law during his time as Science Minister, the next phase of his career would remain focused on advancing the net zero transition.

"It is clear to me that net zero and tackling climate change will be the greatest challenge, and yet also the greatest opportunity, of our generation," he said. "It is this opportunity - to demonstrate how we must protect our environment and climate for the future, at the same time as delivering a new clean and sustainable energy system that shifts us all away from fossil fuels - that I now wish to devote my attention to. Rather than step aside, I hope that in the future I can step up to continue to play my own small part in helping to deliver on the energy transition that the world needs," he said.