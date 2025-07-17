GMB threatens strike action at Teesside wind monopile factory

Over 150 GMB union members at offshore wind factory are being balloted over potential industrial action, after rejecting pay deal from operator SeAH Wind
More than 150 workers at a Teesside factory which builds monopile foundations for offshore wind turbines are being balloted over potential strike action, after rejecting a proposed pay deal from operator...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis