Energy company Eni drafts South-East CCS agreement

With plans advancing to deliver two zero carbon industrial hubs in the north of England, this week has seen the unveiling of a fresh proposal to bring carbon capture and storage (CCS) capacity to the south east of the country.

Energy company Eni UK yesterday announced the launch of a new agreement with a group of industrial partners with the shared aim of decarbonising industrial processes in the South-East of England and the Thames Estuary area through tje deployment of CCS technologies and infrastructure.

The new agreement, titled the Bacton Thames Net Zero (BTNZ) Cooperation Agreement will look to decarbonise a number of carbon intensive sites in the region, including power plants and waste disposal facilities.

Eni said that the project will aim to capture, transport, and store up to six million tonnes of CO2 per year - potentially rising to as much as 10 million tonnes a year - in the Hewett depleted gas field, which is located 20 miles off the North Norfolk Coast and is estimated to have capacity for up to 330 million tonnes of captured gas.

Eni UK said it applied to the North Sea Transition Authority for a CO2 storage license for the Hewett field in September and a license award announcement is anticipated in the first quarter of next year.

As such, the project is expected to be operational as early as 2027 potentially providing a major boost to the UK government's Net Zero Strategy, which envisages capturing 20 to 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year across the UK by 2030.

The BTNZ initiative has been convened by Eni UK, which works in carbon transportation and storage development in the UK, and is supported by a range of members including Cadent, Cory, Enfinium, MVV Environment, Progressive Energy, Summit Energy Evolution (a Sumitomo Corporation Company), North London Waste Authority, SSE Thermal, Interconnector and Fluxys, the latter two being potential future partners for the international transport of carbon dioxide.

Eni UK said it will play a pivotal role in the project and is already actively planning the transportation and storage of carbon dioxide from its partners to the depleted Hewett gas field.

Eni added that it has extensive subsurface knowledge of the field, having operated in the region for many years, and highlighted its CCS work in guiding the HyNet project in the Liverpool Bay area which is a key component of the north west zero carbon industrial cluster that has secured government backing.