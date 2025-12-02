Study: 'Major increase' in data centre demand tipped to push global grid spend past $470bn

BloombergNEF forecasts double-digit growth for grid investment for second year running, as sector responds to surge in connection requests from large data centres
Spending on electricity grids is on track to rise by 16 per cent this year to a record $470bn, driven by a combination of rising supply chain costs and a "major increase" in connection requests from large...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis