Defra urged to publish environmental targets ahead of COP15 Biodiversity Summit

The government will today face fresh calls to set out how it plans to deliver on its environmental goals, with MPs accusing Ministers of overseeing a "culture of delay" at the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs which last month resulted in a legally-binding deadline for setting new environmental targets being missed.

The Chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP, has written to the Environment Secretary Therese Coffey to raise the Committee's concerns that delays at Defra are slowing any meaningful progress towards the UK meeting its environmental targets.

The open letter, published this morning, warns the government failed to meet the statutory deadline of 31 October to confirm new long-term targets for air quality, water, biodiversity, and species abundance, as well as resource efficiency and waste reduction.

It highlighted that the deadline to establish these targets was set in the government's own Environment Act, which received Royal Assent in November 2021.

The EAC is now calling for the new targets to be published ahead of the final stage of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit which is scheduled to take place in Montreal from 7 December.

The UK is expected to play a leading role at the international summit where it is a key member of a coalition of countries calling for the adoption of a new target for 30 per cent of land and sea to be protected for nature by 2030. But critics have warned the UK's ability to call on other nations to ramp up nature protection measures could be badly undermined by its continuing failure to deliver a more ambitious and effective environmental policies at home.

Recently appointed Environment Secretary Therese Coffey told the House of Commons earlier this month that she was "disappointed" to discover the government was not yet in a place to publish its new environmental targets following a consultation period which closed in June 2022. The government has blamed a high number of responses to the consultation for the delay.

But the EAC has today highlighted a number of policies and initiatives which it claims have been delayed. As such, the Committee is calling on the Secretary of State to deliver the new targets in the coming weeks and set out a timetable for the publication of documents on range of environmental initiatives, such as the planned Extended Producer Responsibility Scheme for packaging, the Chemicals Strategy, the Environmental Principles Policy Statement, and the the National Action Plan for Pesticides, all of which are awaited by businesses and campaigners.

In his letter to the Secretary of State, Dunne singled out water quality and efforts to tackle waste from 'fast fashion' as areas where progress from government had been particularly slow.

In the last Parliament, EAC published a report on measures to tackle the negative environmental impacts of cheap clothing. While Ministers rejected the majority of the report's recommendations, the government did pledge to launch a consultation on tackling textile waste alongside a consultation on tackling waste fishing gear. However, according to the EAC neither consultation paper has yet materialised.

On water quality, Dunne's letter raises concerns that the government's delays in setting a strong strategic direction for regulators and the industry via statutory targets promised under the Environment Act is undermining Ministers' commitments to addressing the widespread issues adversely affecting water quality in rivers in England.

"The country is facing grave challenges as we look to reverse the decline of our precious biodiversity," Dunne said. "Prompt, clear and decisive action is now of the utmost importance. I am confident that the new Environment Secretary, who is no stranger to DEFRA, will swiftly get a grip on these issues which have been backed up in her department. She will know that if we want the UK to be a global leader on sustainability, we must make more urgent progress."

Last month Defra published an update detailing the progress it has made to date on environmental targets set out in the Environment Act 2021, stating that "there has been significant work undertaken to progress the ambitious environmental targets."

The department also highlighted how during its consultation on the targets, which closed in June 2022, it received more than 180,000 responses from a range of individuals, businesses, and other organisations.

It said that due to the large volume of material which it had received, as well as the significant public response, it was not possible to publish the updated environmental targets as originally intended by the end of October 2022.

In a statement at the time, Environment Secretary Therese Coffey, said: "I was part of the ministerial team that created the 25 Year Environment Plan and prepared the Environment Bill presented to Parliament in 2019. Defra will continue to work at pace to finalise these environmental targets."