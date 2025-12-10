Orbital Marine Power makes waves with £7m investment boost

Tidal turbine operator says investment underscores role of tidal energy in delivering net zero targets and providing reliable, renewable power
Orbital Marine Power - the Scotland-based operator of "the world's most powerful" tidal turbine - has this week secured £7m in funding to advance its international expansion plans. The company announced...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis