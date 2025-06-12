'Significant untapped potential': IEA calls for renewed push to improve industrial energy efficiency

Flurry of reports released at Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency, highlighting how efficiency gains can enhance economic and corporate competitiveness
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has today kicked off its 10th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency in Brussels, reiterating long-standing calls for a greater focus on energy efficiency from...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis