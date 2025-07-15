McVitie's invests £68m in plans to slash emissions by 876 tonnes

Investment set to refurbish key operating facilities as part of efforts to slash operational carbon emissions
The owner of leading biscuit brands such as McVitie's and Jacob's has announced it is to invest £68m in upgrading its UK facilities, as part of efforts to slash its carbon emissions by nearly 900 tonnes...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis