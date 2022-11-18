Coventry maps route to become UK's first all-electric bus city

Coventry's £150m plan to become the UK's first all-electric bus city took a major step forward today, with the delivery of 50 new zero emission buses that are set to slash fuel costs and air pollution across the city.

The 50 new National Express Coventry double-decker buses are the first of up to 300 new vehicles due to arrive over the next three years under the 'Coventry's Electric' programme. The latest delivery means over a third of the city's bus fleet is now electric, with another 80 buses expected to hit the roads in early 2023.

The scheme, which is being delivered by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and Coventry City Council, has also secured £50m of Department for Transport funding to develop charging infrastructure and to top up the investment being made by bus operators in upgrading their fleets with electric vehicles.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said the new electreic buses were already having a positive impact across the city. "Local people are now starting to see these wonderful buses on the streets of Coventry - offering them a quieter, smoother and more comfortable journey," he said. "As we seek to tackle the climate emergency and maintain our #WM2041 net zero commitment, these British made buses are saving energy, cutting fuel costs for operators and improving our air quality.

"I cannot wait to see even more electric buses arriving in the next few years as Coventry becomes a truly all-electric bus city."

Tom Stables, CEO National Express UK, said the project also represented a major step forward for the company's ambitious decarbonisation plans. "Our vision is to become the UK's most sustainable bus and coach company and it's been great to see this month's COP27 putting a real focus on how businesses can play their part in addressing climate change," he said. "More people using public transport has significant benefits for society including safer roads, increased access to opportunities, reduced congestion, improved air quality and more space in our cities.

"We're proud and excited to be leading the way in making Coventry all-electric and are actively recruiting new drivers to join us in the green revolution."

The new buses have been built in Falkirk by Alexander Dennis and are part of a total order by National Express Coventry for 130 ADL E400EVs that are built on a chassis from electric bus giant BYD.

Meanwhile, EV fleet and battery storage specialist Zenobe is providing its Electric Transport-as-a-Service (ETaaS) to National Express Coventry, delivering on-board replacement batteries, charging and grid infrastructure systems at depots, dedicated rapid chargers, and a software platform that helps monitor and optimise energy use.

All the buses produce zero carbon emissions at the tailpipe and are powered by renewable

energy from on-site solar panels and a second-life battery that can draw down green power from the grid at the optimum time to help balance the grid and lower costs. Each bus takes four hours to charge and can run for up to 280 km depending on the time of year.

The milestone was welcomed by Roads Minister Richard Holden, who said: "I'm thrilled to see Coventry take another step to becoming the UK's first all-electric bus city thanks to our £50m investment to replace the entire city's bus fleet with new electric buses and install new charging infrastructure. The introduction of additional new electric buses by National Express is another crucial milestone towards realising a zero emission bus fleet and level up green transport up and down the country."