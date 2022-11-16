Campaigners and businesses step up calls for 'Paris Agreement for nature'

World leaders attention may be on the G20 Summit in Bali and the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh this week, but the architects of the Paris Agreement have today come together to urge them to step up preparations for next month's COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal.

In a move timed to coincide with the designated Biodiversity Day at COP27, Laurent Fabius, who served as President of the COP21 Climate Summit in Paris in 2015, former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, France's former Climate Change Ambassador Laurence Tubiana, and President of COP20 Manuel Pulgar-Vidal have today released a statement urging world leaders to deliver a "Paris Agreement for nature" that helps accelerate efforts to cut emissions and enhance natural carbon sinks.

"There is no pathway to limiting global warming to 1.5C without action on protecting and restoring nature," the statement reads. "Only by taking urgent action to halt and reverse the loss of nature this decade, while continuing to step up efforts to rapidly decarbonize our economies, can we hope to achieve the promise of the Paris Agreement. To be clear: achieving net zero emissions by 2050 is only possible if we also act now to deliver a nature-positive society."

The statement also calls for progress at this week's negotiations to enhance global protection for nature. "COP27 must go further in recognising nature's fundamental role as part of the climate solution and catalyse concrete measures to protect and restore nature," it adds.

The COP15 Biodiversity Summit was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in Kunming, China ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit, but it was repeatedly rescheduled in response to the coronavirus pandemic before eventually being relocated to Montreal, Canada.

The Summit has been tasked with negotiating a new set of biodiversity goals to replace the Aichi Targets, which were agreed in 2010 and established a set of nature protection goals for 2020, all of which were missed.

Diplomats and campaigners have expressed hopes that COP15 could deliver a sweeping new treaty designed to ensure up to 30 per cent of the world's land and sea is protected for nature by 2030, but there is significant opposition towards an ambitious accord and scepticism over whether governments will act on any targets.

Today's intervention from some of the leading architects of the Paris Agreement comes as a group of almost 350 civil society leaders similarly called for governments to ramp up efforts to deliver an ambitious new agreement next month.

The civil society warning is backed by a new survey of more than 400 business, science, civil society, and government leaders carried out by GlobeScan, which found 88 per cent of experts believe the state of the world's nature to be 'alarming' or 'catastrophic and potentially irreversible'.

Over half of respondents said government action to protect nature was 'poor' or 'very poor', while 61 per cent thought the private sector's efforts to protect nature was similarly weak.

Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, warned that without rapid progress to protect nature efforts to tackle climate change would be derailed.

"The science has been very clear: human activities are driving accelerating biodiversity loss which in turn is undermining our ability to limit global warming to 1.5C," he said. "Entire ecosystems are heading toward collapse, with devastating consequences for people and the planet. COP15 is a momentous opportunity to transition the global economy to one that works with nature, rather than against it. There's no more time to waste. Experts know it, business leaders know it, the public know it. We need world leaders to prioritize the negotiations and ministers from all sectors to be in Montreal - with a clear mandate to secure an ambitious agreement. We need all hands on deck to get a nature-positive deal for nature through."

Henri Bruxelles, executive vice president and chief sustainability and strategic business Development officer at Danone, said: "We all must take collective action to stop and reverse biodiversity loss. ​​Business has an essential role to play, including through the elimination of deforestation and conversion, preservation and restoration of wetlands, and acceleration of regenerative agriculture in our supply chains. But even if we are fully committed, voluntary actions won't be enough: we need everyone to step up and drive a clear and ambitious Nature Agenda.

"COP15 is a critical opportunity for governments to lead and create an ambitious framework along with enabling conditions to drive transformation on the ground. Through this, we can help unleash the private sector's potential, including via mandatory requirements for business and finance to assess and disclose nature impacts."