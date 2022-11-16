The 'big how': How business can put sustainability strategy into practice in a volatile world

In the 12 months since the energy and bustle of COP26 in Glasgow and now the expectation of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, the case for a deep and urgent response from business to our climate crisis has grown stronger than ever. And with structural inequality driving indicators of social progress in the wrong direction, the case for addressing social impacts is now undeniable.

This creates an imperative for businesses to act on sustainability, but many are now asking how to actually deliver their ambitious strategies with maximum impact. This comes at a time when, in many ways, it's never been harder to deliver, given the tough and volatile world out there.

This means that to implement with real impact, we will need to do things differently. In our work partnering with trailblazing businesses in strategy implementation, Forum for the Future offers four ingredients for a more successful approach to the ‘Big How' and to getting the job done.

Learn to navigate and respond to rapid change and sudden shifts

We are squarely in a decade of disruption. Forum's applied futures work makes it clear that the relatively stable operating context of the last decade is now a thing of the past. The stark science of the IPCC points to some irreversible impacts of climate breakdown already being locked in - so we now need to shift from our previously-established approaches of long-term forecasts driving fixed implementation roadmaps to continually adapting to change with flexibility and resilience.

This means putting experimenting and learning at the centre of all approaches. It also spells the end of long-term fixed and linear implementation plans. Instead, implementation plans should feature regular review moments that prompt us all to sense and rapidly respond to changing circumstances.

This is not just about a ‘pause, sense-make and adjust' approach, but about new organisational models that delegate faster decision-making to those closest to where impact is being created. And it also often means deepening external engagement and collaboration to limit surprises and enable quick responses.

Get better at spotting catalytic opportunities and untapped potential

We need to change thinking from a narrow focus on eradicating a problem to first seeing broader potential, and then finding creative ways to realise it. This could be characterised by shifting from a focus on a single issue to finding ‘acupressure' or leverage points in the systems you're seeking to influence, where acting can unlock a cascade of self-reinforcing changes. A great example of this shift is from strict focus on carbon reduction, or ‘carbon tunnel vision' to a focus on regenerative agriculture, where actions to improve soil health will not only improve carbon sequestration, but also improve the nutritional quality and yields of crops.

Greater potential for positive impact could also be untapped by intentionally including an ‘innovation gap' between what is currently possible and what is required by a sustainability challenge. It's here an organisation must employ all its ingenuity, resourcefulness and ability to disruptively innovate.

Finally, consider where there might be opportunities to create multiple, different types of value in programmes design. An example of this is how Interface's Net-works programme set up a self-sustaining, long-term business model to source ghost fishing nets from coastal communities to be made into carpet tiles. This ultimately provides bank accounts and income to fishermen while protecting marine ecosystems and driving customer engagement.

Or consider Plastic Bank, a social enterprise organisation working with individuals and businesses to empower a regenerative society by collecting, recycling and reprocessing otherwise ocean-bound plastic waste. Run on the premise of turning ‘waste into worth', Plastic Bank helps provide its members with secure income and life-improving benefits, including access to health, work, life insurance and more while helping stem the flow of plastic waste.

Tackle interconnected issues in a more efficient, integrated way

We must call time on superficial, short-term ‘sticking plaster' solutions that deliver incremental solutions at best and, at worst, actually lock-in the status quo. Instead, we need to embrace opportunities to genuinely tackle the root causes of the systemic issues we face.

This means building our ability to work with complexity. It means developing systems thinking and that starts with seeing interconnected issues not as a headache, but as an opportunity for smarter implementation. Forum's Climate and Health Coalition is a great example and is built on the basis that we cannot tackle the world's health crises without also tackling our environmental ones - and vice versa.

Ensuring projects are capable of tackling multiple issues will ultimately lead to a step-change in efficiency. Novamont does this by intentionally designing the business model of their biorefineries to solve multiple issues - from reindustrialising deindustrialised sites to regenerating and valorising marginal land in their supply chain.

The critical foundation: adopt a more effective, future-fit mindset

Our mindset, or our worldview, will be central to the success or failure of any implementation plan.

Forum's Business Transformation Compass (BTC) sets a guiding star for businesses: a just and regenerative future where the goals of our economy have been broadened to sustain the wellbeing of everyone, while enabling the capacity of our natural world to replenish itself and to drive long-term, equitable prosperity.

Within the Compass we describe four nested mindsets that prevail in all businesses today. We shine a light on the ‘Risk Mitigation' Mindset, the ‘Do No Harm' Mindset, the ‘Do Good' Mindset and finally, the mindset we urge everyone to adopt: ‘Just and Regenerative'. This is likely the single most important unlock for truly effective implementation. A just and regenerative mindset sees potential, not problems. It's where we strive to urgently operate within planetary boundaries, respect the universality of human rights, find new and different ways of creating value, and where we understand the criticality of the need for systems change.

We urge everyone to use the Business Transformation Compass to get clear about the dominant mindset in every business. This in turn allows us to meet people where they are and encourage shifts.

So: Four ingredients, one 'big how', one opportunity for deep and urgent transformation.

We hope you find these ingredients useful; we offer them with humility and hope, knowing that none of us have all the answers, but we all have a role to play.

Dr Sally Uren is CEO of Forum for the Future