'A step in the right direction': Energy price cap tipped to fall seven per cent

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'A step in the right direction': Energy price cap tipped to fall seven per cent

Update from Cornwall Insight promises some welcome relief for households, but businesses warn promised funding to improve domestic energy efficiency is still needed

The UK's energy price cap is expected to fall by seven per cent from July, according to Cornwall Insight, taking the average bill for a typical household on a dual fuel tariff down from £1,849 to £1,720...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Historic day': UK and EU strike deal to link Emissions Trading Schemes

UK sets new solar generation record

More on Energy

ENGIE and CDPQ to pump up to £1bn into Dinorwig and Ffestiniog hydro storage refurb
Energy

ENGIE and CDPQ to pump up to £1bn into Dinorwig and Ffestiniog hydro storage refurb

Refurbishment programme aims to extend life of Dinorwig and Ffestiniog plants that provide around three quarters of the UK pumped hydro storage capacity

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 May 2025 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: Renewables dominate US energy additions in Trump's first 100 days
Energy

Global Briefing: Renewables dominate US energy additions in Trump's first 100 days

Wind and solar projects continue to prosper in the US, Vinted celebrates in France, and calls grow to tackle bottom trawling

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 May 2025 • 5 min read
Bute Energy's Sid Anverali: The green economy is an 'innovation engine'
Energy

Bute Energy's Sid Anverali: The green economy is an 'innovation engine'

Sid Anverali, project director at Bute Energy, reflects on the key challenges and biggest growth opportunities within the green economy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 May 2025 • 3 min read