'A step in the right direction': Energy price cap tipped to fall seven per cent

Update from Cornwall Insight promises some welcome relief for households, but businesses warn promised funding to improve domestic energy efficiency is still needed
The UK's energy price cap is expected to fall by seven per cent from July, according to Cornwall Insight, taking the average bill for a typical household on a dual fuel tariff down from £1,849 to £1,720...
