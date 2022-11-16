Study: UK heat pump deployment lagging behind European neighbours

The UK could slash its domestic gas use by nearly a third and cut its gas imports by almost a fifth if it had deployed heat pumps at the same rate as Estonia.

That is the headline conclusion of a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, which highlights how the UK is lagging far behind its Northern European neighbours in its adoption of domestic heat pumps, despite the technologies ability to curb energy bills, reduce gas imports, and cut carbon emissions.

The report details how heat pumps have already replaced around 20 per cent of fossil gas boilers in Europe and adoption of electric heating systems is accelerating as consumers look to reduce their energy bills and governments introduce policies designed to curb their reliance on imports of fossil gas from Russia.

For example, Estonia sold 1,583 heat pumps per 100,000 people in 2021 and Poland sold 259 per 100,000 people, 25 times and four times more, respectively, than the UK's deployment of 63 heat pumps per 100,000 people.

If the UK had already installed the same amount of heat pumps per 100,000 people as Estonia, domestic gas use would be 107TWh or 34 per cent lower than in 2021 and gas imports in 2021 could have been cut by 19 per cent, according to the analysis.

The trend is repeated across much of the continent. The UK has just 280,000 heat pumps installed, while France has 3.1 million installed and Norway has 1.3 million.

However, there are signs that the UK heat pump market is belatedly starting to accelerate. The introduction of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant programme earlier this year means households installing heat pumps are eligible for grants worth up to £5,000 for air source heat pumps and £6,000 for ground source heat pumps. The grants have allowed some firms to offer heat pumps at a price comparable to gas boilers and the number of installers taking part in the grant scheme has doubled since its launch to around 900 firms.

In September and October, monthly installations of heat pumps registered by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) reached around 2,500 for the first time.

"They've been dubbed freedom pumps in the US because they reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas," said Jess Ralston, senior analyst at ECIU. "The IMF has been clear that the UK is Europe's most gas-addicted country. The Boiler Upgrade Scheme is essentially the UK's down-payment on energy security. It's driving down the costs to as little as £2,000 while driving up jobs for installers and manufacturers."

In related news, the Scottish government is considering proposals that would see the installation of new gas boilers in homes banned from 2025 onwards. Holyrood has already moved to end the installation of gas boilers in new homes from 2024, but Ministers are now considering extending the ban to all homes from as early as 2025 in a move that would drive huge demand for heat pumps north of the border.

However, the proposals are likely to face significant opposition from some quarters, with critics arguing that heat pumps are not yet suitable for all homes and can require significant and expensive upgrades to the fabric of the least efficient homes.