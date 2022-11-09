Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

Octopus Energy and Lloyds Banking Group have today announced a new pilot scheme that will see Halifax mortgage customers offered air source heat pumps for installation from as little as £2,000.

Under the scheme Octopus Energy will provide and install the heat pumps, while Halifax will award customers who take up the offer a £1,000 Green Living Reward. In conjunction with the £5,000 grant from that is available through the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme, the offer will mean installations will be available from £2,000, allowing the technology to potentially undercut the cost of many new gas boilers.

Octopus Energy said the offer could benefit the 40 per cent of UK homes which are already suitable for heat pumps, or the 65 per cent of homes that are thought to be suitable if minor efficiency measures such as loft insulation are undertaken.

The pilot project also aims to help households cut their energy bills, with Octopus calculating that under current energy prices a heat pump could save a typical home £187 a year compared to a gas boiler.

"We're always looking for ways to help people save money while accelerating the shift to a clean energy future," said Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy. "The pilot with Lloyds Banking Group comes at a crucial time for consumers facing a dual climate and cost of living crisis. It no longer needs to be a question of prioritising one over the other: heat pumps are greener than gas boilers, and thanks to Octopus, the government and Lloyds Banking Group they can be cheaper too."

Jas Singh, CEO for Consumer Lending at Lloyds Banking Group, said the partnership "adds another element supporting our strategy to help Britain live in better, warmer, greener homes and move the country towards its net zero target".

"Lots of homeowners who need to replace, or want to upgrade, a gas boiler may have considered the switch to a heat pump but see the cost as a barrier," he said. "This extension to our Green Living Reward scheme will make switching from a gas boiler to a new, more efficient, cheaper to run heat pump easier and more affordable than ever before.

"We won't stop here. We are committed to playing our part in reaching net zero by continuing to support and encourage our customers to make greener choices for their homes. This pilot is just the first from our partnership with Octopus Energy; we will continue to innovate, we will continue to help make Britain's homes better for their owners and better for the environment."