Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

Pilot project to harness green mortgage incentives and government grant scheme to slash cost of new air source heat pumps

Octopus Energy and Lloyds Banking Group have today announced a new pilot scheme that will see Halifax mortgage customers offered air source heat pumps for installation from as little as £2,000.

Under the scheme Octopus Energy will provide and install the heat pumps, while Halifax will award customers who take up the offer a £1,000 Green Living Reward. In conjunction with the £5,000 grant from that is available through the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme, the offer will mean installations will be available from £2,000, allowing the technology to potentially undercut the cost of many new gas boilers.

Octopus Energy said the offer could benefit the 40 per cent of UK homes which are already suitable for heat pumps, or the 65 per cent of homes that are thought to be suitable if minor efficiency measures such as loft insulation are undertaken.

The pilot project also aims to help households cut their energy bills, with Octopus calculating that under current energy prices a heat pump could save a typical home £187 a year compared to a gas boiler.

"We're always looking for ways to help people save money while accelerating the shift to a clean energy future," said Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy. "The pilot with Lloyds Banking Group comes at a crucial time for consumers facing a dual climate and cost of living crisis. It no longer needs to be a question of prioritising one over the other: heat pumps are greener than gas boilers, and thanks to Octopus, the government and Lloyds Banking Group they can be cheaper too."

Jas Singh, CEO for Consumer Lending at Lloyds Banking Group, said the partnership "adds another element supporting our strategy to help Britain live in better, warmer, greener homes and move the country towards its net zero target". 

"Lots of homeowners who need to replace, or want to upgrade, a gas boiler may have considered the switch to a heat pump but see the cost as a barrier," he said. "This extension to our Green Living Reward scheme will make switching from a gas boiler to a new, more efficient, cheaper to run heat pump easier and more affordable than ever before.

"We won't stop here.  We are committed to playing our part in reaching net zero by continuing to support and encourage our customers to make greener choices for their homes. This pilot is just the first from our partnership with Octopus Energy; we will continue to innovate, we will continue to help make Britain's homes better for their owners and better for the environment."

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

COP27: China hints at support for proposed Loss and Damage mechanism

CCC: How the Chancellor can put energy efficiency at heart of subsidy 'exit strategy'

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

09 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

COP27: First Movers Coalition expands with green concrete purchasing pledge

08 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Microsoft and Salesforce step up climate data efforts ahead of COP27

07 November 2022 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Homes are the second largest contributor to the UK's emissions, after transport | Credit: iStock
Efficiency

CCC: How the Chancellor can put energy efficiency at heart of subsidy 'exit strategy'

Climate Change Committee writes to the Treasury to explain how 'many small changes can make a meaningful contribution to reducing energy demand'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 November 2022 • 8 min read
Credit: Egypt Green
Infrastructure

COP27: Egypt commissions first green hydrogen plant

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre attend commissioning ceremony for trail-blazing 'Egypt Green' plant

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 November 2022 • 3 min read
Is the Jet Zero Strategy stuck on the runway?
Aviation

Is the Jet Zero Strategy stuck on the runway?

Aviation industry calls on government to help accelerate uptake of more sustainable fuels and zero emission technologies

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 November 2022 • 6 min read