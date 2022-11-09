Research: Electric vehicles already saving UK drivers £600 a year

Sales of electric vehicles continue to surge in the UK and beyond, but so does the market for SUVs | Credit: iStock

Electric vehicles (EVs) are already £600 a year cheaper to own and run than petrol or diesel cars in the UK, offering savings of up to £8,300 over the average 14-year lifespan of a battery-powered car, according to new analysis released today by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

Research commissioned by the think tank calculates the average net savings for EV owners in the UK, concluding that if all cars in the UK were electrified it would deliver collective lifetime savings of £300bn.

Second-hand EV owners are also expected to benefit from rising demand for EVs, with 10 to 20 per cent of the value of their cars likely to be recovered at the end of the vehicle lifespan through the sale of EV batteries for recycling, ECIU said.

The findings add to the growing mountain of evidence that road vehicles running on batteries powered by electricity offer significant savings compared to conventional internal combustion vehicles, a trend that has been accelerated by soaring pump prices driven by the global fossil fuel energy crunch.

Some critics have suggested that soaring energy prices have undermined the financial case for switching to EVs, but the latest analysis echoes similar studies that show that while electricity costs have risen EVs still enjoy a substantial running cost advantage over internal combustion engine vehicles.

The new research also assesses the growing global market for EVs, estimating that worldwide sales not only doubled in 2021 to reach 6.6 million, but are also on track to double again this year as volatile fossil fuel prices and energy security concerns accelerate the consumer shift towards EVs.

According to ECIU, EV sales in 2022 could outstrip many analysts' forecasts, including those of Goldman Sachs which predicted just 10 million sales this year.

The research points to the growing proliferation of EV models being brought to market by global carmakers, with 184 different models available in Europe last year, marking a five-fold increase from five years ago.

"This is a UK snapshot of a global story, of a car market that is speeding ever faster towards an electric future," said ECIU's transport lead Colin Walker. "EVs charged, increasingly by cheap renewables, will bring down the cost of driving for everyone, particularly as more and more EVs find their way on to the second-hand market."

The International Energy Agency's executive director Fatih Birol last month described the current global oil and gas crisis, driven by lingering pandemic challenges and Russia's war in Ukraine, as a "definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system".

Echoing Birol, Walker said: "Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sped up the transition to net zero in multiple ways even if country emissions' pledges aren't keeping pace."

Even so, with sales of new fossil fuel cars set to end in the UK in 2030, EV sales - which took an 17 per cent share of the market last month - still need to expand rapidly in the UK to deliver on the government's goal.

Yesterday, a host of firms and organisations in the UK EV market, including Ford, BritishVolt, Chargepoint, and Octopus Electric Vehicles, wrote to the UK's new Transport Secretary Mark Harper and Business Secretary Grant Shapps demanding the government bring forward legislation designed to incentivise carmakers to ramp up EV manufacturing.

The Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, first announced by the government last year, has been slated for implementation from 2024 and would require automotive firms to ensure a minimum proportion of the cars they sell are electric.

But with discussions over the precise details underpinning the policy on-going fears are growing in some quarters that the mandate could be watered down. Some auto firms are understood to be lobbying against the policy and as such firms that support the proposed mandate wrote yesterday to Ministers and utrged them to "demonstrate climate leadership in the decarbonisation of road transport" by firmly committing to delivering an ambitious ZEV.

The letter argues the growing EV industry offers a major economic opportunity for the UK that could deliver tens of thousands of new jobs that could benefit communities right across the country.

"We urge the government to move quickly and bring forward legislation to ensure the mandate is operational from 2024, as originally intended," states the letter, which warns against

"watering down" the ZEV by offering carmakers more flexibility on how to meet the mandate.

"Allowing manufacturers to 'borrow' extensively against future deliveries of electric vehicles, thereby dampening delivery in the early years of the mandate, will weaken the targets and planned CO2 reductions and slow infrastructure roll-out due to the lower number of EVs being brought to market," it states. "Such an approach would forfeit the hard-won gains that the UK has made by moving further and faster than the EU on this issue."

In related news, UK electric van unicorn Arrival is reportedly running low on cash as it struggles to scale up its EV manufacturing capacity to meet worldwide demand, with the firm indicating it does not expect to generate any revenue until 2024.

The company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, had already recently shelved plans to deliver its first vehicles in the UK and launch a factory in the US next year amid market headwinds, and has drawn up plans for a "sizeable" cuts to its workforce, according to The Times.