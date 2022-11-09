COP27: China hints at support for proposed Loss and Damage mechanism

In a further sign of the shifting geo-political plates on show at the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, China today indicated it would be willing to pay into a new fund to help poorer countries manage climate-related loss and damage.

According to reports, China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua confirmed this morning the Asian superpower could contribute to the proposed Loss and Damage mechanism that poorer nations are demanding is introduced to support their response to irreversible climate impacts.

Xie stressed China had no obligation to participate in such a scheme, but indicated the country supported calls for more action from industrialised nations on the issue.

"It is not our obligation to do so but we are willing to make our effort and are already doing so with South-South cooperation," he said. "We have provided 2bn yuan ($273m) to these efforts."

Speaking to reporters, Xie also reiterated that China was advancing its plans to curb its emissions, explaining that new coal plants were only being used to help cope with peak demand and the government is set to gradually reduce coal use from 2025 onwards.

And he also underscored China's opposition to proposals from the EU and others for a carbon border adjustment mechanism, which would impose tariffs on imports from countries without credible carbon prices or decarbonisation plans in place. "We need a global carbon market," he said. "That will address many of EU's concerns... A carbon footprint and carbon price shouldn't be decided by one country."

The comments came as calls continued to grow for the COP27 Summit to deliver a clear timetable for introducing a Loss and Damage mechanism, after a new report suggested Africa could face a huge GDP hit over the course of the century as a result of escalating climate impacts.

The study from Christian Aid calculates that if global temperatures reach 2.7C, African countries are expected to suffer an average GDP hit of 20 per cent by 2050 and 64 per cent by the end of the century.

The analysis suggests that by 2050 and 2100 African economies are expected to be larger than they are today, but it warns that climate impacts will cause huge damage and result in economies that are substantially smaller than they would be under a scenario where the climate is stabilised.

The report also warns that if the world manages to keep global temperature increases to 1.5C, GDP across the continent is still expected to be 24 per cent lower than it would otherwise have been by 2050. The charity said the analysis highlighted that a "robust loss and damage mechanism" was needed, even if countries achieve the increasingly challenging 1.5C goal. It highlighted how some African countries have already seen development gains thrown into reverse post-pandemic, in part because of escalating climate impacts.

"This analysis shows the huge drag that climate change will be on the economic development of Africa," said Marina Andrijevic, an economist at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna, who contributed to the study. "African countries face a number of challenges and the climate crisis poses a major threat to their ability to sustainably develop their economies. These numbers are only a function of rising annual temperatures, not the effects of extreme weather events. This means that they might be conservative estimates, because the economic harm of extreme weather events cause massive losses on their own that might affect both economic growth and the level from which African economies start to grow again."

Separately, the Climate Crisis Advisory Group of scientists and economists used a report published this morning to weigh in the Loss and Damage debate, calling for an "urgent reframing" of the issue which would see developing nations rapidly compensated for climate-related loss and damage with no further delay.

Dr Fatima Denton, director of the UN University Institute for Natural Resources, said any failure to make progress on the issue at COP27 would render the Summit a "convenient distraction". "The Global North has steadily exceeded its fair share of the carbon budget for more than a century, primarily due to the unrestrained use of fossil fuels to fuel unsustainable economic growth," she said. "It has left the Global South with a massive "clean up" operation and a mitigation burden for a problem for which they are not responsible, and for which they are least equipped to find a solution. If justice is not factored into the transition, achieving net zero by 2050 will not be net zero."

The calls came as closed door talks between country negotiating teams at the Summit explore how a Loss and Damage mechanism could work in practice, alongside talks to agree a new global goal for climate adaptation, accelerate efforts to ramp up emissions mitigation programmes, and finalise rules governing the transparency around who owns carbon credits.

In related news, the Norwegian government today pledged an additional NOK100m (approximately $9.5m) to the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development's (IFAD) today, as part of its commitment to triple support for climate adaptation by 2026.

"Norway leads by example once again with another generous top-up contribution," said Alvaro Lario, President of IFAD. "From our long experience, we know that investing in adaptation to climate change makes a real difference toward building small-scale food producers' resilience while they adapt to changing environmental conditions."