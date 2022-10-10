'Blackout Busters': Octopus Energy launches new energy saving incentive

Octopus Energy has become the latest energy company to launch a new incentive scheme for customers that aims to reduce pressure on the grid at peak times.

Dubbed 'Saving Sessions', the new scheme will allow Octopus' 1.4 million smart meter customers and around 5,000 of its business customers to secure incentive payments if they reduce their usage during times of peak demand.

The scheme was announced late last week on the same day that rival Ovo Energy unveiled similar plans designed to encourage customers to reduce energy demand during periods when the grid is under pressure.

Octopus said its scheme would pay customers for every unit of energy they save compared to their normal usage during specific timeframes. It added that it expects to pay customers £4 on average for each 'saving session', with customers able to save around £100 over the course of the winter.

The scheme is enabled by a new flexibility service from grid operator National Grid ESO, which has granted all UK energy suppliers the option to financially reward customers who reduce their electricity usage during times of peak demand.

The plan is designed to minimise the risk of blackouts amidst fears that a combination of gas supply shortages, cold weather, and reduced power imports from the continent could lead to a severe energy supply crunch this winter.

Octopus said it had already successfully trialled the scheme between February and March 2022, delivering the country's largest household flexibility trial with over 100,000 of smart meter customers signing up.

The company said the trial found that during periods of evening peak demand, participants reduced their consumption on average by 0.7kWh, with some participants saving up to £4.35 per 'turn down' event. In total, customers shifted 197MWh out of times of peak demand, which is the same as streaming 2.5 million hours on Netflix.

"Let's be very clear: this is a historic moment - we're entering a new era of energy in which households are moving from passive offtakers to active enablers of a smarter, greener and cheaper grid," said Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy Group. "Instead of cutting off whole chunks of the country if we are short of gas, we can reward people for using less energy at times of peak demand. We were the first energy supplier to offer this service to our customers, and we hope others will follow our lead. By doing so, we can make blackouts a thing of the past, and bring costs down for everyone."

The launch of the new services come as the government continues to face criticism for refusing to back a proposed public information campaign to encourage households and businesses to curb energy demand in response to worsening energy security risks this winter.