So where do we think we are on net zero?

Following a few weeks of political and economic turmoil, mixed messages and some confusion on emphasis, those of us supporting the net zero transformation could be left feeling rather at sea. Are moving forward, moving back or just becalmed?

This was represented by a conversation with leading investors a few weeks ago when a couple of them asked: "Is net zero over in the UK?".

No no, no, I said emphatically. Even the most sceptical of government ministers do realise that net zero is a growth driver, that it would be impossible politically within the Conservative party to abandon our ambitions, I stressed. Most importantly, governments come and go and that long term investment in saving our planet should not be buffeted around. I also expressed that the mood music wasn't quite as bad as the headlines were projecting.

There are most certainly competing agendas across government - growth with little reference to green investment, nature rarely mentioned in the Conservative conference hall, some small hints at "green crap" - which might make some concerned. However, throughout the Conservative Party conference the best attended fringes were consistently the net zero-titled events, with two passionate climate action champions Graham Stuart MP, minister for climate and much of the energy portfolio and a cabinet attendee, and Chris Skidmore MP conducting the net zero review speaking at a number of them. There was a real appetite for the UK to be at the forefront of the climate change adaptation and mitigation investment and policy development.

The Labour Party conference placed green growth as the core driver of all economic development, placing it at the heart of their leader's vision for the country. There were some strong plans presented by Ed Miliband on the Great British Energy company and the very ambitious target for the UK electricity system to be totally decarbonised by 2030. Green, decarbonisation and climate was much more prominent from the top leadership.

While there was a difference between the tone and prominence, net zero is very, very far from dead with the current administration and it is readers of BusinessGreen that need to lean into the politics of the transition. Let us not forget that the next four years are totally crucial if we are to be in any position to meet our targets - so what happens before the next election is crucial. And we are not without strong voices to drive change.

For the very good news we have an industry poised to spring into action throughout the supply chain with investors competing for renewable assets, all parts of the transmission and distribution networks up for the challenge, suppliers all committed to selling green energy and the shape of the Future System Operator emerging. They are however constrained by some boring administrative barriers that should become this government's priorities.

The big missing piece for both Conservatives and Labour in my view is that we still don't have an integrated road map that sequences all the actions needed to reach net zero, as we are already getting out of kilter with lack of attention on transmission and storage when we have been focusing primarily on generation. We have muddled roles with overlap and underlap across players and need to take down some artificial barriers and silos that are putting in cost into the system while also slowing down investment. We need the Future System Operator up and running as soon as possible with clarity of their role redefining how that role impacts and changes Ofgem and BEIS's functions.

And political and societally crucial we must change fundamentally the retail experience for consumers, who will not tolerate coming off the price ceiling and going back to the 1980s experience that has been so long in need of changing. This, in many peoples' view, requires a particularly look at the essential service, social tariff ideas that is needed for long term fairness.

These may sound very boring, with few ribbons to cut or big stuff to announce. But it is this boring plumbing that should be the priority of the government and is needed to get action, momentum accelerated, and unlock the "growth" that we all know is ready and waiting through net zero.

There is already a lot of work is being done on these issues but action is needed to get these out the door and implemented quickly to unlock all the investment, energy and ambition of the private sector to get on with it.

Laura Sandys CBE is former chair of the government's Energy Digitalisation Taskforce