3,200 excess deaths in England and Wales during heatwave summer, government data confirms

As temperatures across England and Wales climbed to record highs between June and August, more than 3,200 excess deaths were recorded, official government figures have confirmed.

Analysis published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) late last week indicate that 3,271 more people died this summer than in previous years, a finding they said highlighted the impact hot weather could have on the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

The report states that some 2,227 "excess deaths" were recorded during between 10 and 25 July alone, a period which saw temperatures scale above 40C for the first time in England.

This marks a 10.4 per cent increase in deaths compared to levels recorded over the last five years, according to the ONS.

The government statistics body calculated there were 6.2 per cent more excess deaths in total over the course of the summer compared to the average of the past five year period, with the number of deaths per day higher for "heat-period days" than in non-heat-period days, according to the statistics body.

The statisticians behind the report define a "heat-period" as a stretch of days in which a Level 3 Heat Health Alert is issued, and days when the mean Central England Temperature (CET) exceeds 20C. UKHSA issued its first ever Level 4 Heat Health Alert in July.

Sara Caul, head of mortality analysis at the ONS, said the figures highlighted that periods of extreme heat were causing older people to die days or weeks earlier than expected. "Spikes around the hottest days were followed by periods of below average mortality," she said. "This is likely to be a result of short-term mortality displacement, especially among older age groups, where people died a few days or weeks earlier than expected."

Figures contributed to the report by UKHSA are slightly lower than those reported by the ONS, because the health agency does not include deaths from Covid-19, those under the age of 65, or data from Wales in its mortality accounting.

UKHSA counted 2,803 excess deaths in total between June and August, with 1,012 excess deaths when temperatures reached their highest point between 17 and 20 July, and a further 1,458 in the period between 8 and 17 August.

Isabel Oliver, chief scientific officer at UKHSA, said the findings highlighted that prolonged periods of hot weather were a particular risk for elderly people, as well as those with heart and lung conditions, and people unable to keep themselves cool, for instance those with certain learning disabilities or Alzheimer's disease.

The findings have prompted calls for the government to ramp up its preparations for future heatwaves that are predicted to become more frequent and acute as climate change progresss.

Bob Ward, policy and communications director at the Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said the government needed to introduce national heat management strategy to prevent heatwaves caused by climate change driving "unnecessary" deaths and suffering.

"These figures confirm the fear that the record-breaking temperatures this summer caused an unprecedented number of deaths," he said. "Most of these deaths were preventable and the government refused to take additional precautions ahead of the summer even though it knew its Heatwave Plan was not fit for purpose."

Ward noted that the threat to lives and livelihoods is "undoubtedly increasing" as climate change drives more frequent and extreme weather events. "The Prime Minister must now act decisively by initiating a national heat risk management strategy that can be properly put in place ahead of next summer and prevent further unnecessary suffering and death across the country," he said.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was considering a comment at the time of going to press.