'An assault on nature': Charity calls for action to curb plastic pellet pollution

The plastics industry, governments, and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) are being urged to put an end to plastic pellet pollution at all stages of supply chains following the release of a new report which highlights the "disastrous impact" of pellets on marine wildlife.

The study from wildlife conservation charity Fauna & Flora International (FFI), titled Stemming the tide: putting an end to plastic pellet pollution, examines plastic pellets' impact on the environment and biodiversity, explores the points at which pellets are lost on land and at sea, analyses the limitations of existing preventative action, and calls for a more robust regulatory approach to tackle the crisis.

The report highlights how plastic pellet pollution is preventable and includes a series of evidence-based recommendations for immediate policies and regulations that could be put in place to curb levels of pollution.

Plastic pellets, or 'nurdles', are lentil-sized pieces of plastic that are melted together to create almost all plastic items used in consumer products. According to the report, pellets are a "significant" source of microplastic pollution, and they spill on land and sea in "staggering" numbers with estimations suggesting that billions of individual pellets enter the ocean every year.

In addition to littering oceans and beaches around the word, the FFI warned the pellets are often mistaken for food by marine life and are regularly eaten or ingested, filling the stomachs of fish and animals and leading to starvation.

While pellets are inherently hazardous due to the toxic additives they contain, they also act like a sponge, absorbing bacteria and persistent environmental pollutants that are present in sea water.

If pellets are then eaten by marine animals, these toxins, chemicals, and bacteria can then be transferred to the animal and act as a "poisoned pill" for marine life.

Tanya Cox, senior technical specialist for marine plastics at FFI, said that while there is a growing body of evidence which demonstrates the "sheer scale" of plastic pellet pollution and the harm it causes to marine life, attempts to mitigate these impacts by minimising pellet loss have to date been limited despite the issue being "entirely preventable".

"Current pellet loss prevention measures are voluntary in nature and mainly focus on land-based sources of pollution, however there is a critical need for complementary measures that will reduce the risk of pellets being lost during transport at sea as well," she added.

"While the early adopters of voluntary, preventative action should be applauded for their efforts, as our report outlines, it is clear that voluntary action alone is insufficient to level the playing field and drive the systemic change needed to eliminate this form of pollution, both on land and at sea. We need an urgent move towards a regulatory approach, with mandatory requirements that are supported by rigorous standards and certification schemes."

Plastic pellet pollution is both a chronic problem and an acute one, the report argues. Chronic loss results from smaller-scale leaks and losses during the various stages of pellet handling, transportation and manufacturing. Whereas acute loss refers to large numbers of pellets entering the environment in one go. The report cites as an example an incident in May 2021 when the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl caught fire and approximately 84 billion pellets were spilled from the ship into the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Amongst the recommendations outlined in FFI's report is a call for the IMO, which is responsible for regulating global shipping, to classify plastic pellets as marine pollutants, which would mean they are immediately subject much stricter handling rules when shipped at sea.

Other recommendations range from the use of appropriate packaging from the point of production to the point of delivery, to improving disaster response in the event of major spillages.

"Most people have never thought about plastic pellets, yet the environmental impact they cause mirrors that of the plastic pollution that has rightly outraged the pubic," said Catherine Weller, director, global policy, FFI. "If anything, plastic pellet loss is more outrageous, because it is easily prevented.

"It's up to all those that handle plastic pellets - including raw material providers, transporters and plastic product manufacturers - to do everything in their power to ensure that plastic pellets are properly stored, transported and handled. But we're also calling for action from policymakers; they have a number of open opportunities to have an immediate, positive impact. If mandatory requirements for all pellet handlers are put in place, it won't just be those voluntarily choosing best practice who will be accountable for tackling the problem."

Weller suggested that the new FFI report be used as a reference tool for policymakers who are considering the most effective interventions to stop pellet pollution on a national, regional and international basis. She added that in addition to regulatory action being considered by the IMO, solutions to the global plastics pollution crisis should also be negotiated under the auspices of the proposed United Nations Global Plastic Treaty.

Ambassador Peter Thomson, United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy for the Ocean, who provides the foreword for the FFI report, said the harm being caused by plastic and microplastic pollution "is as perverse as it is inexcusable".

"It's clear that the damaging impact of plastic pellet pollution needs to be raised to much higher ground on the global agenda," he added. "It is an assault on nature and, with the right attitude to living harmoniously on this planet, it is entirely preventable."

"By weight, pellets are estimated to be the second largest direct source of microplastic marine pollution, with the harm these invasive pieces of plastic are causing being, in the strongest sense of the word, reprehensible. All human-created problems have human solutions, and with logic, moral force and willpower there's no challenge we can't overcome. When it comes to plastic pollution, FFI's new report points us in the direction to do just that."