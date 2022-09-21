'Save our life support systems': World leaders commit to fresh biodiversity efforts ahead of COP15

World leaders have stressed the importance of increased funding for conservation efforts, after this week highlighting how the upcoming COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal in December represents an essential opportunity for tackling global biodiversity loss.

Speaking at the Countdown to COP15: Landmark Leaders' Event for a Nature-Positive World event in New York yesterday, a series of world leaders declared the success of COP15 represented a priority for their governments, as they called on countries to work together to secure "an ambitious global biodiversity agreement" in Montreal.

Leaders said an ambitious new global accord was urgently required "in the face of an escalating nature crisis that is threatening health, food security, and livelihoods, while undermining climate action and sustainable development".

Leaders from 93 regions and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to reverse biodiversity loss and secure a 'nature-positive' world by 2030, throwing their weight behind the global campaign to protect and conserve at least 30 per cent of all land and oceans by 2030.

They also unveiled a series of new initiatives aimed at catalysing flows of finance to support conservation programmes. New commitments include €870m of fresh funding from the German government; a 10-point plan for financing biodiversity, endorsed by 16 countries; and the next phase of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, HAC for Nature and People 2.0, initiative, which aims to enable the protection of at least 30 per cent of land and ocean globally.

In addition, a new accelerator for action on biodiversity was announced by the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia on behalf of the President of Colombia.

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said that COP15 needs to be "a turning point" in conservation efforts, as he confirmed Germany would increase its international biodiversity funding to €1.5bn a year, which reflects an increase of €870m from the government's average funding between 2016 and 2020.

"Germany resolutely supports the idea of an ambitious global framework on biodiversity," he added. "Such a framework needs a strong implementation mechanism that sets us on a path to saving and restoring our ecosystems."

He stressed that protecting at least 30 per cent of the world's land and oceans will be crucial. Following the G7 Summit in Germany which took place in June, Scholz said that the German government agreed to "substantially" increase its funding towards nature and climate protection to €6bn annually by 2025 at the latest.

Meanwhile, the new Political Vision: The 10 Point Plan for Financing Biodiversity was unveiled by the governments of Ecuador, Gabon, the Maldives and the UK. The plan aims to provide a comprehensive way forward for governments and the finance sector to ensure they are investing to protect nature, rather than destroy it. It also includes commitments to increase international and domestic funding for biodiversity programmes, reduce harmful expenditures, and align public and private flows to become 'nature-positive'.

"This shared political vision between our countries marks a path to reduce the global financial gap for biodiversity and defines what we expect from governments, financial institutions, the private sector, philanthropists and civil society, to face the challenge of increasing and mobilising resources for biodiversity," said Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador. "The increase and mobilisation of new, additional, predictable, and timely resources from all sources, in an agile and simplified manner, in particular to developing countries, is essential to fulfill the commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework that will be adopted in December at COP15 in Montreal."

The event also saw the endorsement of the Leaders' Pledge for Nature by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which commits Australia to reversing biodiversity loss by 2030. The permanent funding model and local leadership approach of the Enduring Earth partnership was also showcased, which highlights progress to provide long-term financing for conservation, climate, and community prosperity across 11 geographies including Colombia, Mongolia, and Canada

In addition, there were interventions from Indigenous leaders which highlighted the key stewardship role played by Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLC) in protecting 80 per cent of the world's biodiversity. Leaders argued that direct funding of IPLC efforts should be "front and centre, alongside rights", in the COP15 negotiations.

Valérie Courtois, director of the Indigenous Leadership initiative, welcomed the growing ambition "to sustain nature and people".

"Indigenous Peoples are the stewards of the majority of the world's remaining biodiversity," she said. "We are at the forefront of innovative solutions for conservation. We are eager to partner in protecting our lands and waterscapes for the future."

Leaders from financial institutions, business, civil society organisations, and agencies including the GEF, further underlined that the world "must not miss the opportunity presented by COP15", concluding that the need to secure a way forward on biodiversity finance is "critical".

The COP15 Biodiversity Summit was originally scheduled for Kunming in China in late 2020, but has been repeatedly delayed and was ultimately relocated in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summit is designed to agree a new global biodiversity treaty that will set a raft of new environmental and nature protection targets for 2030 to replace the Aichi Targets, which lapsed in 2020 and were widely missed by the vast majority of countries.

Campaigners are optimistic the upcoming negotiations could deliver significant new protections for nature and help boost plans to expand natural carbon sinks in support of the net zero transition. However, some countries remain opposed to ambitious nature protection targets that they fear could curtail economic development.