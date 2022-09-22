Could rewilding our cities bolster urban climate resilience?

clock • 8 min read
Could rewilding our cities bolster urban climate resilience?

New report by Zoological Society of London examines the benefits and challenges associated with urban rewilding projects

Rewilding in cities could deliver a raft of environmental benefits, including enhanced climate change resilience through increased protection from flooding and heatwaves, reduced air pollution, biodiversity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Without UK renewables LNG imports would cost £30bn more

Governments urged to cut emissions from public construction projects

Most read
01

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis deepens

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'We need a robust plan': Business leaders urge PM to accelerate net zero transition to tackle energy crisis

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
04

Government unveils business Energy Bill Relief Scheme

21 September 2022 • 7 min read
05

UK lawyers warn unchecked climate change threatens 'end to rule of law'

16 September 2022 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

COP27: Alok Sharma urges world leaders to deliver on global forest restoration pledge

A new Forests & Climate Leaders' Partnership is to launch at COP27 and will seek to unite world leaders behind pledge to reverse forest loss by 2030

Amber Rolt
clock 22 September 2022 • 4 min read
Countdown to COP15: Landmark Leaders’ Event for a Nature-Positive World
Biodiversity

'Save our life support systems': World leaders commit to fresh biodiversity efforts ahead of COP15

World leaders announce new biodiversity commitments as they declare upcoming nature summit a global priority

Amber Rolt
clock 21 September 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: Terraformation
Biodiversity

Seed to Forest Alliance: Forestry groups team up for global seed bank drive

Scheme aims to connect forestry groups with funding, technology, and training that can build up local seed supplies and enable biodiverse reforestation at scale

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 September 2022 • 2 min read