How corporates came to see climate action as a multi-trillion dollar opportunity

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Downtown Chicago | Credit: iStock
Image:

Downtown Chicago | Credit: iStock

Survey by CDP reveals top US firms see climate action as major economic opportunity

The financial benefits of corporate climate action are 15 times higher than the risks inherent in not transitioning business practices in readiness for a low carbon future, an analysis of disclosures from...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Decisive government action is essential': New study details how regulation and investment key to boosting green energy

Seed to Forest Alliance: Forestry groups team up for global seed bank drive

Most read
01

Reports: Government to delay or ditch landmark Energy Bill

15 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

BCG acquires environmental consulting firm Quantis

15 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

15 September 2022 • 4 min read
04

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

'We need a robust plan': Business leaders urge PM to accelerate net zero transition to tackle energy crisis

21 September 2022 • 6 min read

More on Management

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals
Policy

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals

PwC's Net Zero Economy Index finds decarbonisation rates among G20 countries are falling 'alarmingly short' of global climate targets

Amber Rolt
clock 22 September 2022 • 5 min read
Study: Companies and investors that fail to prepare for land use transition could lose billions
Risk

Study: Companies and investors that fail to prepare for land use transition could lose billions

Food and agriculture companies and their investors are failing to adequately price in the financial impact of coming 'land use transition', UN study warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 September 2022 • 4 min read
Paul Polman stepped down from Unilever in 2018 to co-found Imagine
Management

'I don't see us slipping back': Paul Polman on COP27, the energy crisis, and why net zero is winning the argument

Former Unilever CEO and leading green business campaigner talks to BusinessGreen about the huge challenges facing corporate climate efforts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 September 2022 • 11 min read